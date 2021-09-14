Residents get a flavour of community life as hub launches at West Lothian development

FAMILIES at a West Lothian development have been bonding over award-winning local ice-cream and a variety of family-friendly activities at the launch of a multi-use community hub which will be part owned by residents.

Children and adults alike enjoyed refreshments, including independent ice-cream maker S Luca’s ice-cream at the launch of the scandi-inspired community hub at Dundas Estates’ Uphall Station Village [USV] development.

The community focused developer, put on the launch event to introduce residents to the brand new £200,000 building which is set to be used for parent and toddler groups, exercise classes, and social events.

As part of the community hub’s appeal, each buyer purchasing a home at the development will also own a share of the building.

USV Sales Negotiator, Janice Gemmell, said: “From seasonal parties and birthdays, to mother and toddler groups, the community hub is very much a multi-purpose building and its use will be dictated by residents.

“Designed with social activities in mind, the hub provides a stylish and adaptable space for residents to come together as a community and build lasting relationships.

“For the launch, we are delighted to partner with S Luca’s ice-cream who have been serving up everyone’s favourite flavours from their van. Residents have been able to enjoy a range of activities, and refreshments to celebrate the opening of their new purpose-built space.

“We hope this event can give residents a taste of the community life that we are creating at Uphall.”

Uphall Station Village is situated just 15-minutes outside Edinburgh, and boasts a regular train service for commuters.

There are also a number of primary and secondary schools in the local area, while the development is also surrounded by woodlands and countryside with Pumpherston Golf Course just a 10-minute walk away with other leisure activities nearby.

Uphall Station is a small, family-friendly community near Livingston, featuring three, four and five bedroom homes, quiet neighbourhoods and connectivity with nearby towns, cities and countryside.

The Dundas development, consisting a total of 266 homes and launched from two Eileen Kesson-designed showhomes in spring 2018, features high-spec homes.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

The developer is focused on building welcoming, integrated communities, and making the journey of buying a home more straightforward, inspiring and fun.

To learn more about its Uphall Station development, call 0345 853 5007 or visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/uphall-station-village-development-overview