10 Do-It-Yourself SEO Tips to Save Money

Learning how to properly optimise your website for success on the search engine results page doesn’t have to be a full-time job. If you’re running a small website or blog, there are simple steps you can take that will help to boost your website visibility.

You don’t have to spend a fortune on an SEO professional. And if you do decide to hire an SEO professional, if a lot of the groundwork is already completed, they’ll be able to focus on things like building links and creating powerful new content for your site. Hiring an SEO strategist after you have completed these 10 do-it-yourself SEO steps could save you a lot of money in the long term.

In this guide, we’ll outline some of the steps you can take that will make a huge impact on your website, starting with…

Get to know your competitors

Competitor research is essential to a successful SEO campaign. You might think you know who your local competitors are, but when you start searching online, you might discover that the digital landscape is very different.

When you’re selling online, you’re not just competing with local businesses in your area, you’re potentially competing with businesses anywhere in the world. This is why competitor research is so important. Start by searching for the keywords you want to rank well for and see which companies crop up time and time again. These are the companies you should be paying attention to.

Explore keyword research

You might have a rough idea of the keywords you want to rank for, but these might be pretty far from what your customers are searching for. Conducting in-depth keyword research is an essential step in every SEO campaign. It’s also an ongoing task, so you will need to build a process that will allow you to continually expand your keyword research to find new potential keywords. A tool like SEMRush or Ahrefs will bring added insight to your SEO campaigns and keyword research.

Update your meta titles and descriptions

Meta titles and descriptions are the first things users will see when your company appears in the SERP. Making a good impression is vital to ensure users click through to your website. A quick and simple SEO fix is to go through your site and update any meta titles and descriptions that are missing, too long or too short.

Create new pages

Adding new pages to your website allows you to focus on more keywords and offer a better user experience. Think about the services you offer and how these are represented on your website. By adding new service pages, location pages or information pages, you could reach more people and help to solve common user problems.

This is one area that will be guided by your competitor research. Keeping an eye on your competitor’s websites can help to ensure you aren’t missing a trick with your website.

Create a Google My Business profile

Having an active and updated Google My Business profile can help to boost your website performance. It could also help to boost your business visibility without users ever needing to click on your website. For example, they might use your Google My Business profile to get map directions to your business or to call you directly. While this might not increase traffic to your site, these are still incredibly valuable interactions.

Update your blog

Creating new content for your website is one of the cornerstones of SEO. And a blog is a great way to achieve this. You can use your blog to share information, updates or to help solve common customer problems. You can also target long-tail keywords using your blog. These might have smaller search volume, but they will bring in high-intent traffic and help to boost your profile.

Build your link profile

Alongside a strong content strategy on your website, you also need to think about how you will attract links to your site. Link building helps to build your authority and assert yourself as an important website. This, in turn, helps Google and other search engines to determine how trustworthy your website is. You can get backlinks through directory listings or guest posting. If you aren’t sure how to get started with guest posting, try using this search term in Google

intitle:”Write For Us” “Your Industry Niche”

This should bring up pages and pages of blogs and organisations looking for guest post contributions.

Start tracking your website analytics

You won’t know if your efforts are paying off unless you have Google Analytics set up on your website. This will allow you to see how users land on your website. Pay close attention to the Organic Traffic source, as this will show you if your SEO efforts are paying off.

You should also pay close attention to the most popular landing pages for organic traffic. This will help you to see which pages are performing best and which pages need to further optimisations. In general, your website homepage should be the top-performing page on your website.

Update your social media channels

You might not think that social media is relevant to your business, but search engines take links from social media into consideration as part of their ranking signals. This is why you should have a website that is regularly updated and social media profiles that help to amplify these updates. This step could be as simple as sharing your latest blog posts to your social media channels. You should also make sure your social media profiles link to your website and vice versa.

Never stop learning

SEO is not something that you can master and then move on from. It’s an ongoing process to optimise a website, and the playing field is always shifting. What was best practice a few years ago would now be considered pointless or even spammy by today’s standards. Make sure you commit to continual learning so that you are always able to make the most of SEO trends. Reading SEO blogs, listening to podcasts and following popular SEO resources on social media will help you to strike this balance.