5 Ways to Make Google Slides More Immersive

Google slides isn’t just creating slides, but it’s an active learning process by way of impressive presentations too. We will show you how to design an exciting slide deck in Google Slides and later share it with your colleagues or students. While hosting your presentation, your audience must acknowledge you as credible. An interactive slideshow can keep your spectators engaged and perky. Before we roll down, we must understand what an interactive presentation is? Well, it usually refers to a two-way discussion on a specific topic of interest. It’s not the presenter who puts forth all the efforts, but it should also involve audience participation at the same time. Technically, being interactive means a presentation must use hyperlinks so that users can quickly navigate through different sections with just one click. Free Google Slides Training is essential for becoming a pro as it provides step-by-step instructions for better perception. This article will share a curated list of some smart ways for you to make Google Slides more immersive.

Animate your diagrammatical concepts

Converting a visual idea into a mobile animation is relatively easy in Google Slides. It adds life to your abstract ideas. You can add animations to objects in the slides.

Click the object to be animated > Animate> Click fade, fly, zoom in or out, etc.

Or duplicate the first slide and make changes > Duplicate the recent slide with modification > Repeat until changes are made > Create motion to elaborate science diagrams, flowcharts, and others.

You can also add transitions to all the slides. Keep transitions moderate and simple like fading to the next slide or mild flashing effects. As too many transitions and animations may look distracting and gaudy.

Save time by making navigation quick and easy.

In a usual presentation, once we are about to end the slideshow, we have to look for almost all slides to hunt for the targeted one. But what if we can jump off to any sections of the slides from a single menu slide. We don’t have to run through previous content to get back to different slides avoiding the old linear navigation fashion. You can do this by adding hyperlinks between slides at the end of each section that links to the main menu slide to avoid having to exit the workflow once started.

Add video links and hyperlinks.

To add a square thumbnail of the video onto your slide, click Insert > Video and search on Youtube for the video relatable to your text.

A uniquely colored font that takes you to a website is a hyperlink. To highlight the word you want to add the link to, click Insert > Link.

Use a Slido Add-on

Slido facilitates the submission of questions from the devices at any time. It is compatible to work with numerous presentation and video conferencing tools like Powerpoint, Microsoft teams, google Meet, etc. It functions by allowing you:

? To conduct live polls, quizzes, and Q&A without leaving Google Slides.

? To see and perceive what’s on the audience’s minds without getting interrupted.

? To be a part of remote meetings, virtual events, and more.

Provide signposts

The Signposts lets your audience understand their presence within the presentation. A signpost is either a header slide at the beginning segment, a slide or button at the end, or small indicator icons throughout. It helps maintain the flow of your deck.

Conclusion

There are many ways to beautify your presentation, and more important is to make it interactive in itself and with the audience. Therefore, a presentation should be visually captivating, comprehensive, and synchronized with your speech to please your audience. Moreover, easy navigation, usage of polls and quizzes make it furthermore quirky and catchy. Every time you create a presentation, try improving and adding the latest features or tricks to make a commendable presentation each time.