Family step into dream home at beloved Edinburgh suburb

One of West Lothian’s most sought after developments has welcomed a family of four into their dream family home.

Originally from Fife but working in Glasgow, Michael O’Hara and his wife Lana were set to find a house closer to both their family and work, scoring their dream home at Oakbank by CALA Homes (East).

Attracted by the location and ongoing investment in the area, Michael and Lana made the move into their new home in August this year with their children Rory (9), Maisie (4) and their beloved cocker spaniel Duke.Michael (40), a data analyst, said: “We weren’t looking to buy a new house originally but once we booked the appointment and saw it, we knew immediately we wanted it.

“My wife and I work in Glasgow, but with most of our family still living in Fife, the commute could be quite challenging, especially during the pandemic. We are now only a 25-minute drive to our families which is really great.

“Aside from the distance there is lots of investment in Winchburgh happening in the next few years which really appealed.

“There’s a new high school getting developed which will be ready in time for our kids to attend it and lots of green spaces around the development which we love.”

The light-filled, five-bedroom Colville features a study, large open plan kitchen and a family/dining room with bi-folding doors to a patio area and rear garden.

Michael added: “We fell in love with the style of the house right away as it ticked all our boxes.

“I have my own office where I can work from home and the kids have their own bedrooms which are all the same size so there were no arguments about who gets which room.”

After an hour of seeing the showhome, Michael and Lana decided to buy their dream home there and then, praising the CALA team for its efforts to get everything ready so quickly.

Michael said: “From start to finish, the sales team have been so helpful. They really went above and beyond to make sure the buying process was as smooth and easy as possible with site managers communicating with us every step of the way.”

Located 12 miles west of Edinburgh, Oakbank features a collection of 74 high-specification four and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes located minutes away from the new 85-acre Auldcathie District Park.

Bringing the outdoors in, all homes feature bi-folding doors from the kitchen to private gardens and patios with access to canals and a network of cycling and walking routes at each doorstep.

The homes at Oakbank are part of the new 352-hectare development – one of the largest and most high-profile masterplan schemes in the country, bringing huge economic growth to the location.

For further information on Oakbank, please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/west-lothian/oakbank-winchburgh/