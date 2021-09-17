Greece Travel Tips You Need to Know

Everybody needs some time away from the stress and worry that life occasionally brings. One way to accomplish this is to go on vacation, and one excellent location to visit is the world-renowned country of Greece. Grecian beauty is well-known, and the country is considered to be one of the world’s most beautiful. This country has plenty to offer everyone, with its huge blue oceans, mountainous environment, and rich cultural heritage. However, if you’re considering visiting this location for your next vacation, there are a few things you should be aware of before purchasing your plane ticket to this location.

Bring Enough Cash

Having cash in your bags or pockets on your travels to Greece is extremely important. Finding and using an ATM is sure to be expensive so it’s better to have cash on hand. Make sure to get a handful of Euros since it is the main currency being used in Greece. There are numerous islands and cities throughout the country, yet there aren’t nearly enough ATMs to go around. More than that, if you were to use a ferry service spontaneously to visit any of the islands, such as Let’s Ferry, you’ll need extra cash to do so. Businesses are required to accept credit cards in the country, although the majority of the population still prefers cash. Cash is simply a better option in general because it is readily available and preferred by the majority of people.

Consider Rent-A-Car

Traffic is everywhere and in a country home to drivers with less than fair driving skills, the traffic is bound, even doomed, to be heavier. Public transportation can also become an issue because of taxis. Taxi drivers in Greece have quite a reputation for taking in other passengers that do not split the fare with you. Renting sounds good but look out for these: gas stations— they sell gas by the liter and are only up until 7 PM; insurance— make sure to go over the coverage of your insurance, and choose between manual and automatic. You may also rent a motorcycle if you are restricted by your budget. Foreigners are required to have an international driver’s license to operate a vehicle.

Plan Your Trip Upfront

When it comes to planning a trip to Greece, timing is everything, and booking early can help you get the most out of your experience. It is necessary to consider the hotels, the ferries, and the ideal time to travel when making a reservation for a vacation. You can choose from a variety of accommodations in Greece, from hotels, youth hostels, to bed and breakfast. The cheapest one with the best view is the youth hostels. Ferries are the most common way of traveling in the country. The boats can even take you to beautiful destinations. You want to plan your entire trip after the peak season when the islands are significantly less crowded.

Do Not Miss on the Islands

Greece is home to some of the most majestic and elegant-looking islands that you have to experience at least once in your life. Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete are some of its well-known islands. If you feel like hiking or taking in the scenic view of the town of Fira, then you must visit Santorini. In Mykonos, you can find the Delos Archeological Museum and relive the past. You can take a lot of pictures of the Knossos in Crete and imagine yourself in ancient times. These are some of the best places to visit in Greece for both the sceneries and activities they have for tourists. Keep in mind that the optimal time to start visiting islands starts around September and ends in May.

Conclusion

You still have a lot to learn before you can confidently declare yourself prepared to travel to the magnificent Hellenic Republic of Greece. Nonetheless, the lessons learned must be assimilated before traveling to Greece for the first time. Expect a scarcity of ATMs, so be prepared to carry cash. Furthermore, because Greek traffic is the country’s most serious problem, you may wish to consider renting a car. Before taking a flight or sailing to Greece, it is deemed necessary to arrange your full itinerary. It’s preferable to miss a few days or even weeks in preparation than to have to deal with the consequences later on in your journey.