AN East-Kilbride based software firm has recorded one of its best years after demands for its services soared during the pandemic.

Eureka Soloutions recorded a £4.5m turnover in its latest financial year which is a 2% growth for the company on the previous 12-month period.

The cloud business software specialist also saw its enquiries double and client numbers increase by 4% during the pandemic.

Increased demand has already seen Eureka Solutions add 12 new staff to its 65-strong team in the past six months.

Meanwhile it is also drawing up ambitious plans to take its proprietary integration technology to the global market.

David Lindores, CEO of the firm which has an extensive client base across the UK, said most of the growth was driven by the firm’s renowned expertise in providing robust cloud business solutions.

Mr Lindores said: “Our team deserve huge credit for this. They have stepped up and made sure that our clients enjoyed exceptional service and creative solutions during one of the most difficult times for business that anyone has ever encountered.

“Like every other employer, we’ve had to deal with fear and uncertainty, but we have focused on our clients, just as many of them turned to cloud-based software as a work from home solution.

“The pandemic has accelerated what was already happening in terms of a move towards cloud technology.

“Some estimate that it has accelerated the change by at least five years and businesses will continue to need expert help to manage these changes.”

“The need for cloud-based operations is greater than it has ever been. We’re already known as an expert in this field. What’s more we’re proven across a huge range of sectors, from football clubs to air travel

“Now more businesses are seeing the new possibilities that open up for them when they can access all of their vital business data via a web browser, wherever they are.

“We are in a good place, because we are one of a tiny handful of firms that are five-star partners for delivering Oracle NetSuite, one of the biggest and best business cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions on the market.

“However, we also have our own, bespoke business integration software platform, which is where we see some of the greatest growth potential.”

The firm was founded in 2004 to support SMEs with their financial systems, Eureka Solutions quickly became a leading software developer in its own right, creating products to enhance the renowned accountancy and book-keeping software, Sage.

It has been named “Sage Developer of the Year” five times.

Further diversification followed in 2012, when it added NetSuite to its portfolio.

It has since built a UK-wide list of clients, becoming NetSuite’s “Partner with Outstanding Performance of the Year” for 2020, and is now one of just three “Five-Star” NetSuite partners in the UK.