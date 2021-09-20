SeekaHost offers cheap .co.uk Domains for Brits to start a Website with SeekaPanel as Customers trust a Business Website more than a Social Media Presence

British customers shop more online and British businesses move their operations online too as recent developments show such as ASOS purchasing Topshop for example.

Starting a website has therefore become more than just a hobby. It can now turn into a profitable business turning over millions in revenue a year.

And with UK’s web host SeekaHost, it is only a matter of minutes and a few quid to set up a website for business, e-commerce, or monetization purposes with the new web hosting control panel SeekaPanel.

The SeekaHost expert team understands the growing necessity of building a business online presence and that a business without a domain and website is considered less trustworthy by consumers, as a recent survey of US millennials by i2Coalition and DNA has revealed.

From the study we learn that 79% of consumers consider a business with a domain name and web presence less likely to be fraudulent compared to one that only has a social media presence and which conducts all transactions there. As 60% of consumers complete their purchase via the business website compared with 24% on social media it becomes clear that they feel it is safer and more reliable to buy via a secure website.

So, for any start-ups or small business owners in the UK SeekaHost currently provides new .co.uk domains from only £4.99 to enable them to build their business website at the lowest price. Together with the most basic hosting plans starting at £1 per month, a business website becomes an extremely affordable yet powerful business investment.

They can get started with their website via the SeekaPanel which offers additional benefits such as

full control of all websites registered and hosted in the panel with one click installers for fast registration and implementation within minutes.

all website data available with one click in the control panel.

flexible adjustments to hosting plans enable your site to grow as your business grows.

enables site cloning/migrations.

provides fast backups and rollbacks with one click installers.

Includes a free SSL certificate to make every website extremely secure.

SeekaHost CEO Fernando Raymond has experienced himself first hand how vital business websites are as a top digital entrepreneur. He has helped thousands of people get online with a blog or website and because he is an active member of the SEO community, he launched web hosting a control panel that makes website management far less complex and time-consuming with SeekaHost.

Some SEO experts and business owners have tested the SeekaPanel and are satisfied with the affordable web hosting tool that can assist webmasters with managing multiple websites effectively.

Users also enjoy having access to free digital marketing skills training courses to boost their website’s SEO via the SeekaHost University.

To get a better idea of all those features mentioned and the ease of use, it is best to watch this explainer video about the SeekaPanel – and yes, you can really register a domain in under 1 minute and host your website in under 5 minutes:

https://youtu.be/LJa2b366Hsk

Fernando set up his SEO agency ClickDo with an SEO blog initially and he ended up building two businesses that mainly convert through their online business presence.

Because of this power of a business website SeekaHost offers domain registration and website management at the most affordable rates with a fast and easy web solution so that even beginners can get started.

Fernando explains: “There are hardly any other web hosts currently offering a control panel with an easy-to-use interface and multiple IP class hosting for anyone to get online easily, securely, and cheaply. So, we at SeekaHost made it our mission to offer a web hosting control panel where users can register a domain in less than one minute and host their website in under 5 minutes. Inside the SeekaHost App users can manage all their websites in a single interface, including upgrading or downgrading hosting plans, adding as many domains as they wish and tracking their sites with tools like Google Analytics and Clicky.”

With the fastest and simplest web hosting manager tool available at affordable rates, anyone thinking of starting an online shop, training, or service platform, or business website, can turn their online business ideas into a big internet venture in the UK.

About SeekaHost: a web hosting provider with a difference

Offering web hosting services since 2000 this company has grown and expanded over the last five years under the management of SEO agency ClickDo, providing a wider variety of web hosting services like SEO hosting, PBN hosting, before being registered as a limited company in 2018. It now is an established web host offering services all over the world and innovating new hosting solutions.

