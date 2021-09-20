Top Three Tips for Finding Your Dream Job

Going back to work after a long period of time is always a scary experience, especially after a year of restrictions and working from home. Entering back into the work environment after such a tumultuous time can feel daunting and starting a new career can feel even more stressful.

However, these hectic times have given us an opportunity to think a little deeper about what we may want out of our careers and many may feel ready to find a new lively hood.

Even though this can be scary, and beginning a new career is always a challenge, with the right CV, and by remembering these tips, you will be ready to climb up the career ladder to your new dream job.

Know what Expected of You

When looking for a candidate, interviewers look for some very specific qualities in order to find the right fit for their team.

When you are interviewing it is crucial that you are able to identify the key skills an employer is looking for so that you can show you have these skills and are the right person for the job.

Skills employers look for the most are:

. Organization

. Leadership

. Problem-Solving Capacity

If you are able to weave these skills into your resume and interview you can put yourself at the forefront of the interviewer’s mind.

Your Resume Matters

This may seem a fairly obvious point. Yet, the importance of a resume is often overlooked.

With so many applicants and resumes to review employers give each resume a very quick look over. Because of this, it is vital that you are able to sell yourself within a very short body of texts.

Employers tend to gravitate towards CV’s with the following features:

. Uncluttered and easy on the eyes

. Concise information about relevant experience

.Highlight transferable skills

Employers tend to avoid resumes which:

. Use too small a font type

. Have ornate designs or colourful patterns

. Give too much information

Writing a Resume can be incredibly overwhelming. It is a good idea to use a resume template in order to create the most professional possible looking CV.

Let your personality shine through

Whilst it is key to possess basic career skills such as organisation or using XL. It is also important to remember that there are multiple other candidates for any given job, all of whom have these core career skills. An employer could be interviewing 5 candidates with very similar skill sets, educational backgrounds and work experiences.

This is why it is hugely important to show the real you throughout the entire recruitment process. Interviewers want the candidate who thinks out of the box and stands out. Make sure to openly discuss hobbies and interests outside of work and don’t be shy to show an authentic side to yourself. After all, these could be your future colleges!