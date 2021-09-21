Basic Composition of Bricks

Constructing a building structure requires several raw materials to get a perfect look. A brick is the most important key material used for various buildings. However, several things to keep in mind while choosing building bricks for a project. Some of them include strength, type, durability, and costs that will help achieve goals significantly. The bricks serve as a substitute for stone in buildings because they provide more advantages. Moreover, they are a cost-effective solution that works well for all types of buildings.

What are bricks?

A brick is a rectangular unit made from fired clay and secured mortar that comprises sand, cement, water, and a little amount of lime. It undergoes a moulding process in the production to get a perfect shape. The high-quality building bricks are the right choice for both interior and exterior applications that gives to get the desired outcomes. They are widely utilized for pavements, walls, flooring, arches, cornices, etc. It is important to know the properties of bricks before choosing them for a construction project. This, in turn, gives ways to plan works accordingly to get optimal results.

Composition of bricks

The quality of brick materials matters a lot because the good composition of bricks provides ways to create a long-lasting structure. A brick is a composition of silica, alumina, iron oxide, magnesia, and lime.

Silica

Silica plays an important role in increasing the heat resistance and durability of bricks significantly

Good quality bricks contain about 50 to 60% of silica materials that provide uniform shapes

The primary advantage of silica is that it prevents a brick from cracks, shrinks, and warping

Alumina

Alumina is an important component that is mainly used as a cementing material in raw bricks. A good brick contains nearly 30% of alumina that provides elasticity. It moulds in the desired shape that becomes a rectangle.

Iron oxide

Iron oxide imparts red color to bricks upon burning which enhances the permeability. The primary function of iron oxide is to make silica fuse at a low temperature.

Magnesia

Brick contains a small composition of Magnesia that plays a key role in decreasing shrinks and provide a yellow tint.

Lime

Bricks contain a little amount of finely powdered lime powder (1%) that withstand at high temperature in a hot furnace.

Conclusion

A brick is the right choice for all construction projects to maintain a better environment in buildings.