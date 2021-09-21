Housing Provider Hosts Country-Wide Tea Party

CUSTOMERS at housing developments across the country were brought together again for the first time since lockdown over the nation’s favourite – a cup of tea.

Bield welcomed over 2,100 customers in development across Scotland, from The Highlands to the Borders to celebrate its 50th year of operating in the industry.

Local caterers from all across Scotland supplied a selection of sandwiches and cakes as well as hot and cold refreshments to 74 Bield developments.

The event took place on the same day as an industry celebration, Scottish Housing Day which looks to bring together the sector to acknowledge the positive impact that good quality homes can make across the country. This year’s theme was ‘Housing and The Climate Emergency’.

Dr Lynne Douglas, Chief Executive at Bield said: “Everyone really enjoyed the event as it was the first time many had reunited after a long period of restrictions. It was a nice occasion which, for the first time for many, brought staff from our offices, developments and customers together.

“It has been a tough period for everyone and we have seen customers, staff and volunteers rally together to maintain the high spirits and keep each other going. The catch up over a cuppa was extremely special and long awaited for many.”

Lynne added: “The event took place on Scottish Housing Day – which was fitting as it shows just how important it is to have a safe, secure, and welcoming home.

“In our ongoing commitment to take stock of the climate emergency and in keeping with this year’s Scottish Housing Day theme, we gifted a small memoir of our anniversary.

“The gift included a sustainable travel pass holder, trolley coins and shopping bags which were designed by local providers to reduce the carbon footprint

“Like others in the housing sector, we have gone through a period of change and still have much to do but we remain dedicated to providing high quality housing which helps enrich the lives of the people who live there”.

Scottish Housing Day aims to bring together the housing sector to celebrate the positive impact that good quality homes can make across the country.

