EDINBURGH Napier University is welcoming a new Dean to oversee two of its science schools.

Professor Peter Andras is becoming Dean of the School of Computing and the School of Engineering and the Built Environment.

Joining the Senior Leadership Team, he will work towards strengthening ties between the schools and spearhead their management through into the post-pandemic era.

Professor Andras has previously taught at Keele University and Newcastle University, plus institutions in the Netherlands and Romania.

With an active interest in politics, he has also served as a city councillor during his time in Newcastle and campaigned for increased investment in renewable energy sources.

The new Dean has extensive experience in leadership, governance roles and developing education portfolios.

He bring a keen interest in information processing in complex systems, artificial intelligence and data science to the position.

Continuing the work of Interim Dean Michael Greenhalgh, Professor Andras will help propel the two Merchiston-based schools towards meeting the university’s wider ambitions.

These include strengthening collaboration with industrial partners and improving engagement with professional societies.

Professor Andrea Nolan, Principal and Vice Chancellor at Edinburgh Napier University said: “We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Senior Leadership Team at Edinburgh Napier as we look forward with excitement to the new academic year and beyond.”

She added: “He brings a wealth of academic experience to what is a key role, and I know he is very much looking forward to building relationships with our staff, students and external stakeholders.”

An active researcher, his work spans topics including artificial neural networks, the neuroscience of invertebrates and modelling in the evolution of social institutions.

He also retains membership of several scientific societies, across the disciplines of computer science, biology, artificial intelligence and neuroscience.

Professor Andras said: “The Schools of Computing, and Engineering and the Built Environment, have an excellent reputation in cyber security, timber research and sustainable construction, social informatics, transport policy research, evolutionary optimisation and renewable energy.”

He continued: “We have increasingly popular programmes and very active and wide-ranging engagement with industry. These provide a fantastic foundation to grow our research strength, educational portfolio and industry engagement in areas aligned with the Industry 4.0 revolution.”

Industry 4.0, also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, refers to the ongoing shift towards automated technology, particularly in industry and manufacturing.