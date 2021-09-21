SCOTTISH property firm Stephen & Martin Sweeney are looking for new development opportunities in the belief the pandemic may be coming to a close.

The brothers launched a £400,000 venture last summer by refurbishing a hotel in Motherwell.

Sweeney Rooms & Apartments offers nine, luxury self catering rooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, kitchen areas, superfast wifi, and desk space.

And as hopes rise that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over, the property firm have enlisted the help of two specialist agencies within The Fusion Group of Companies.

Fusion’s Accommodation Services Trading Company is running the reservations department for Sweeney Rooms.

And its specialist commercial property agency, Drysdale & Company, is actively seeking suitable development properties and land that may be coming to market.

Stephen Sweeney said: “We are really proud of what we have created at Sweeney Rooms & Apartments.

“A hotel that was once the beating heart of Lanarkshire is now vibrant once again, attracting business bookings and staycationers to a contemporary and sophisticated place to stay.”

Stephen said the development is two minutes from the motorway and has Scotland’s largest theme park on our doorstep.

He added: “Launching in the teeth of a pandemic which was crippling travel was not ideal, but we decided to open the doors as soon as construction was complete, and are reaping the benefits now, being fully booked until well into the autumn.”

Stephen reckons business travel is also bouncing back.

“This is the main market we are targeting with our in-room kitchen facilities, super comfy beds, fibre optic wifi, desk provision and contemporary interior design,” he said.

Martin said the use of Accommodation Services to handle their reservations had freed up time to pursue other things.

He said: “It’s an extremely efficient and professional service.”

He added that with the help of Drysdale & Company, he and his brother were keen to widen both their residential and commercial property portfolios.

“We’ve offered on a property in Crianlarich which we feel has huge potential.

“Stuart Drysdale and his huge network of contacts helps developers such as us stay one step ahead of the market. They understand the type of properties we are seeking, and, especially at the moment, are in touch with hospitality owners who are now looking to sell or restructure due to the pandemic.”

Stuart said: “For us, it’s clearly not just about handling property sales. We are providing badly needed assistance – and fresh, realistic options- to the hospitality sector, at what is the most anxious and stressful time it has ever faced.”

Drysdale and Company markets properties with top quality photography & videography, multiple add-ons such as 3D walk throughs, property condition reports, and full compliance checking to increase the speed and efficiency of a business transaction.