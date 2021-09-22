Earn an Income Online By Converting Audio into Text

The way of earning income is changing rapidly throughout the globe. More and more people are shifting to work from home online jobs. The pandemic of COVID 19 has changed the earning ways. There are 59 million people doing freelancing in the US.

Online jobs give you the freedom to be your boss. You can set up your office anywhere and can do your work. You are free to control the pressure of the work. Nothing can beat the freedom of doing the work which you love to do. Different online jobs are available in the freelance marketplace. Your interest can determine the online job you want to do.

Here in this article, we are going to discuss one of the online jobs with huge potential. You can earn online income by converting audio into text. The world knows this job by the title Transcribing. And the one who has the expertise of doing the job is called Transcriber.

What does a Transcriber Do?

You have watched movies with subtitles. The transcribers do this. The main job of the Transcriber is to listen to the audio and type the content in a document. The audio can be of a movie, interview, commentary, or live events.

Advantages of the Transcription Job

Following are some of the benefits,

Home Peace

The top advantage of being a freelance transcriber is you don’t have to leave your house. If you are a stay-at-home mom and want to establish your career, transcription is for you. You don’t have to leave your children home alone to go to nine to five jobs.

Health Safety

The whole world is facing a pandemic where everyone is house locked. Everyone is trying to be safe from viruses. At this point, freelance work allows you to be safe. You can do the transcription work during locked downs.

Huge Demand

Transcribers are highly in demand because after the pandemic, and the world is shifting to online. The govt offices, agencies, doctors’ clinics, and different companies need their audios translated into text. Their need has increased the demand for transcribers. There is a huge potential in this job. The world needs more and more skilled transcribers.

High Earning Potential

The earning potential in the transcription job depends on your skill level. You can expect 20$ to 30$ per audio hour. The more you gain experience and clients, the more you can earn. You can increase your per-hour rate by showing your skill, proficiency, and turnaround time.

Flexible Work Hours

One of the top benefits of work from home is you can control your working schedule. Now you are free from being under office timing and pressure. You can choose your productive hours when you are in transcribe job. One thing you have to consider is the deadline of work submission. It’s totally up to you whether you want to do the work at night or in the day.

Conclusion

Online work-from-home jobs are for you if you want to earn from your sown space and be your boss. We have discussed the transcribing job in detail with benefits. The job has a huge potential and demand for skilled transcribers.

