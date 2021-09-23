If you have managerial functions in your job, this article may be useful to you. The reports that they report to you, the inquiries about the competition or the market, and the decisions that you must face on a daily basis can take another dimension with artificial intelligence and big data in your company.

There are many assumptions around data analysis in business that do not correspond to reality. Among the most common: that new platforms can be easily integrated with existing systems, that intelligence provides clear directives for a company’s next steps, and that an organization’s workers will welcome the use of data and analytics. Unfortunately, these misconceptions can cause frustration and derail a project from its inception.

Fortunately, big data and artificial intelligence can minimize the risks associated with mistakes in decision making. The application of these two aspects in the organization of a company can take the company to a higher level.

Today’s situation

Today, many modern organizations are combining the agility of big data with the scalability of artificial intelligence. And their managers are adapting to the interrelation between both elements, betting on their results. As is well known, information is power.

Artificial intelligence

Organizational processes are within their reach to implement artificial intelligence techniques that offer competitive advantages and objective interpretation of data for decision-making, among others. Machine learning, reinforced learning, process mining, recommendation engines, graph analysis or cognitive services -such as AWS AI or Google AI-, are the most relevant techniques that constitute the practice of artificial intelligence.

Big data

The evolution of technology and the digitization of our daily lives mean the generation every day of hundreds of thousands of data known as Big Data, due to its large volume. It is a reality that imposes itself on both individuals and the business world, and the financial sector is a privileged actor in this reality. Thus, ignoring it is a mistake and taking advantage of it and knowing how to manage it is a distinctive value for every organization.

In addition to volume, Big Data is characterized by the speed with which it circulates and is transformed, as well as by the variety in its forms of presentation. Each of these features offers challenges such as their storage, identification (tagging), reading and interpretation in real time and the management of multiple reception and transmission platforms, such as traditional text documents, emails, podcasts, videos, information from social networks, etc.

It does not matter the volume or the type of data. All data can be stored and analyzed. Big data data architectures allow the implementation and management of data, within the business digitization strategy. If dashboards and reports are based on efficient, secure, accurate and quality data analysis, the decision-making process will benefit from it all. Currently, big data is consolidating its maturity stage, increasing its impact on the business world, as well as industrial disruption.

Big data powers AI

There are three ways that big data creates artificial intelligence:

Big data technology:

Companies, with their AI projects, access large volumes of information, being able to process huge amounts of data that once required very expensive hardware and software.

Large data sets:

Any data, of any type, is available in processable digital formats.

Machine learning at scale:

Algorithms at scale drive the development of AI.

These three elements offer organizations high levels of competent analytics, facilitating predictive models and allowing real-time decision-making.

Data annotations and their role in AI

AI must be supported by data annotations because they ensure computers can execute commands quickly, close to what the human brain can do. Basically, the purpose of data annotations is to allow the computer to execute commands based on specific conditions. With only data annotations, enterprises can build high-quality AI ecosystems. Ultimately, the intended results include an improved user experience, recommendations for the best products, voice recognition, chatbots, and much more.

Each type of annotation governs one real case, and the more annotations involved in a system, the more perfect the system. Why? Because the system will be more perfect in its attempt to behave like a human brain. Any company that is really serious about improving its user experience will need a data annotation service. They need data annotation services provided by professional companies, such as those found at https://oworkers.com/data-annotation-services-company/. Data annotation makes the performance of companies increase significantly.

Business intelligence

Digitization has profoundly changed the scenario and has forced companies to hire the services of professionals who, based on a vast amount of information, manage, analyze and integrate it into the day-to-day life of the organization and its decision-making processes.

Business intelligence is defined as a set of processes that provide the IT solution to analyze the operation of the organization. With this, we will optimize said operation and the decisions to be made, since we transform data into information and this into knowledge.

In this area, some more common solutions are forecasting results, advanced query tools, dashboards or special data warehouses. Access to complete and reliable information is important in order to obtain good results.

In short, a comprehensive business intelligence solution allows you to observe what is happening, understand the reasons, predict what will happen, determine the tasks to be carried out by the teams and decide the way forward.

Digital transformation

With a competitive and technological market, data collection and analysis are essential for new opportunities and business orientations. The digital transformation of organizations is driven by three technologies: internet of things, artificial intelligence and big data. Its direct consequences are the digitization of processes, operational efficiency and the disruptive approach of business models.

Specifically, some of the applications resulting from combining artificial intelligence and big data include:

– Improve customer service:

– Companies understand what their customers are looking for and provide it for them.

– Optimize industry and business:

The above combination involves predictions, anticipating scenarios and anomalies, along with high levels of efficiency. The investment in AI and big data allows, in the medium and long term, the reduction of costs and expenses.

Some data

The sectors that lead the data-oriented organizational model are telecommunications and banking. In fact, most companies have for business models based on analytics and data, even if they are aware of it.

Broadly speaking, it can be concluded that most of the directorates or managements support the application of the data and its analysis, but there are very few that can claim to have a solid data governance, starting with their lack of specialized employees on the subject.

Therefore, it is necessary to invest in technology… and also in new digital profiles to be able to complete the much-needed digital transformation.

Big Data in the financial sector?

As we have been saying, the management of this immense amount of data is a valuable source of information for all companies. With this they can optimize services, personalize them or even ensure the reliability of processes and transactions. While it is true that the implementation of Big Data in companies presents challenges to solve, the results are worth the effort. Of all the fields of action, Big Data in the financial sector is one of the most important.

If there is a sector in which figures and other quantitative information are especially relevant, it is finance. This industry, already based on data, can benefit from its analysis and management to achieve great benefits. In addition, since it is objective and quantitative information, it is usually the department that focuses attention when it comes to monitoring entities. For this reason, it is expected that the implementation of Big Data begins in the financial sector. It is true that it is one of the areas that can benefit the most from data analysis and process optimization. However, the use of big data must be extended to all sectors.

Financial entities and departments have had at their disposal a large amount of information with which to work. Despite this, so far it has not been used to the full. The appearance of financial companies (fintech) that take advantage of Big Data and offer new functionalities to customers has pushed other companies to bet on this type of solution. Finance companies are harnessing the power of information to offer fintech tools to their clients and thus satisfy a constantly growing demand.

Benefits of Big Data in the financial sector

The possession of thousands of customer data, as well as external information at their disposal, puts finance companies in an advantageous position over the rest of the companies. Beyond the offer of fintech services to clients, there are many other utilities that Big Data can offer in finance.

Information processing

On the one hand, big data analysis enables efficient information processing. They are processes that in a traditional way could take months, but thanks to Big Data and other new technological processes, results are obtained in a few hours. The conclusions drawn by these research methods facilitate entities to make decisions efficiently and thus improve results.

Conclusion:

Big Data, together with AI, ensures that every information received is processed optimally for making the best decisions, minimizing any errors that may occur.