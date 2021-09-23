The Top Premier League Transfers That Got Away

With the summer transfer window slamming shut late in the evening of the 31st of August, it now means that unless teams want to explore the barren landscape of the free transfer market, squads are now finalised until January.

With this window being touted as the craziest in living memory, with the likes of two-generational icons in Ronaldo and Messi swapping clubs, there has been plenty of exciting and compelling transfer activity.

However, for every groundbreaking signing, there are a plethora of other deals that just didn’t materialise, despite how close they seemed to have come to being done. Here’s a look at some of the top premier transfers that didn’t quite work out.

Jesse Lingard To West Ham United

After a sensational and frankly unexpected resurgence during his loan spell at the London club during the second half of last years campaign, it is clear for everyone to see how keen David Moyes and everyone else at West Ham was to acquire the services of the man who can be credited to single-handedly helping the Hammers obtain their best ever Premier Leauge finishing position, and guide them to the Europa League for the first time in their history.

With how integral he was to the team, many expected him to be a part of the squad as they embark on their maiden voyage in European competition. However, with his performances undoubtedly raising his market value and Manchester United not wanting to sell a useful squad player for cheap, the deal never went through. There is still a possibility that Lingard will join the club where he had the best spell of his career when his contract at Manchester United expires next year, but at that point, the moment might have passed, as West Ham have instead gone with a different option in Vlasic to strengthen that area of the pitch.

James Maddison To Arsenal

A big transfer rumour at the start of the window, Arsenal fans would have been drooling at the prospect of bringing in a creative and very good attacking-minded midfielder to help sharpen their blunt attack. However, Leicester was able to keep hold of one of their star men, something that they haven’t been able to do in years previous with the likes of Maguire, Kante, Mahrez, and Drinkwater all leaving, demonstrating how far they have come. On the other hand, Arsenal failing to get in any proven, world-class players illustrates how far they have slumped. Although they have picked up young and high-potential players in Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, and Martin Odegaard, they spent a lot on them. Nonetheless, if you want to see if these players can live up to expectations, you can get premium Arsenal Tickets to watch them play live.

Harry Kane to Manchester City

This transfer seemed set in stone at the start of the window. Manchester City needed a new No. 9 after the departure of Aguero, Kane publicly said he wanted to leave Tottenham, and the Citizens obviously had the appropriate cash to afford him. However, things are never this easy when Daniel Levy, Spurs’s chairman, is involved. Notorious for being a hard man to negotiate with, Levy would not budge on his absurd evaluation of the marksman, leaving Man City with no conventional striker and Tottenham with a disgruntled asset longing for a move elsewhere who has a long way to go until he regains the admiration of his fans and teammates.

Despite that, Spurs find themselves top of the league before the international break, so maybe preventing Kane from going to a title competitor can end up being a masterstroke.