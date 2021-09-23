UK Videographer Rates: Factors Affecting Video Production Costs

When planning an important event in the UK, an event that you want to capture and remember, it is worth considering a professional videographer. Weddings are the most common occasion to hire a videographer in the UK, as well as various family events, reportage, or creative filming. Below you will find more detailed information about the scope of videographer activity and the videographer prices.

What a videographer does?

A videographer is a specialist who deals with the full cycle of video production – from filming to the presentation of the edited video to the customer. The shooting process can take many hours, but the videographer selects only the most beautiful moments, weaving smooth transitions, frame-by-frame editing, and perfectly matched musical accompaniment into the video sequence.

The videographer shoots on expensive professional equipment, and the finished video can never be compared in quality to amateur video filming. Multiple detachable lenses and flash units help the professional to capture bright and unique shots with beautiful blurred backgrounds and close-ups.

After editing, the video is ready to be handed over to the customer. It can be uploaded to the virtual cloud, or to digital media, which the videographer hands over to the client at the meeting.

Videographer and video editor rates in UK

The services cost of the most famous videographers in the UK can range from £1,500 and more, depending on the work performed. Average videographer rates usually start from £300 to £1,000 per project, with a minimum hourly wage of £40.

When the footage is filmed, a freelance video editor takes over the work, and his/her services can cost 6 times higher than those of a videographer. The ideal option is to hire a videographer who will both shoot and edit the video, since he/she is familiar with the atmosphere of the event, which will allow to reliably recapture it in the finished video.

What affects the video production cost?

The final cost of the finished video is determined by follows:

Video length

First of all, the length of the finished video is taken into account, as well as the time spent on post-production. Some freelance videographer rates in the UK include additional payment for work in difficult settings, such as unfavorable climatic conditions.

In recent years, rather short videos have been much more popular – no more than 10-15 minutes. Such video clips look in one breath and the viewer does not get bored.

Also, the final video production cost may be affected by the number of shooting hours. The videographer can be present from the beginning to the end of the arrangement. Or, in order to save money, you can invite a videographer just to film the most interesting moments of your festivity or event.

The location to shoot

The most profitable option is to hire a local videographer. This will exclude additional costs for transport for the videographer, as well as, in the case of two or three days of shooting – paying for a place to stay overnight.

The services of videographers based in London tend to cost more than those of specialists from smaller cities. But videographers from the provinces are often caving on both experience and the equipment level to their big-city colleagues.

The cost is also influenced by how many locations you and the videographer will need to change in order to shoot the entire plot. So if you need to move a lot for shooting a wedding video, then the price of the final product will be higher.

Complexity of editing

Along with the length of the video, the cost of a finished project is determined by the complexity of post-production. The editing stage is very responsible and difficult, at this stage, you both can create something amazing or spoil all the footage. Therefore, you cannot save on editing – find a real professional who will create a masterpiece.

Type of shooting

In terms of the complexity of the filming process, reportage shooting is not comparable to, for example, a staged love story or a wedding video. In the first case, video filming takes place in real-time and captures all the events taking place in chronology, in contrast to staged filming, where the same plot can be repeated many times to achieve a perfect result.

Therefore, reportage filming is more difficult to implement and it requires special skills and experience, and this, in turn, determines the higher cost of the video.

Season when shooting

Summer and early autumn are wedding seasons in the UK, so videographer rates will be higher during this period. Advance planning of your event will reduce costs not only for video filming but also for booking a venue, catering, and musical accompaniment.

But if you did not hire a videographer in advance, for an additional fee he/she can take up filming of your event, temporarily postponing his/her current projects. But the editing will have to wait – the specialist firstly needs to finish work on the videos shot earlier.

Conclusion

This article has briefly highlighted the factors determining the videographer rates in the UK, which prove the reasonability of the high cost for this type of service. Trust the true professionals and get an atmospheric video memory of a dear event, created just for you.