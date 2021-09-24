Is the future of the automotive industry 100% electric?

Technology is altering many aspects of our lives – and the automotive industry is no exception. With concerns over CO2 emissions, technological advances have focused on electrifying cars. Jaguar plans to sell only electric cars from 2025, Volvo from 2030 and the British sportscar company Lotus said it would follow suit, selling only electric models from 2028. As a result, industry observers suspect that sales of electric vehicles will quickly eclipse petrol and diesel cars. But how has this revolution started, and will it continue?

Environmental concerns

The main driver behind these changes is that petrol and diesel cars harm the environment. This is mainly due to their CO2 output. These cars emit harmful fumes into the atmosphere – globally, transport accounts for a quarter of the world’s CO2 emissions. On the other hand, in over a year, just one electric car on the roads can save an average 1.5 million grams of CO2. That’s the equivalent of four return flights from London to Barcelona. Naturally then, the benefits of electric cars are pushing changes in the automotive industry.

How the revolution has started

With the growing demand for electric vehicles, car manufacturers have responded by pivoting towards electrification. Some groups such as Stellantis have already announced plans for an all-electric future. This includes the electric Vauxhall Corsa and other popular models. By 2030, Stellantis expect that 70 per cent of European sales and 40 per cent of US sales will be full electric or plug-ins. And with many manufacturers following this path, it seems unlikely that the industry will reverse back towards petrol.

Difficulties of electrification

There are a few obstacles facing electrification, but there are plans for overcoming these issues. One problem is that electric vehicles need charging from specialised ports; and these can sometimes be hard to find. Currently the UK is installing 7000 charging points per year, but this will need to increase to 35,000 as the electric vehicle network increases.

Another criticism is that producing energy for electric vehicles also produces CO2. But even when you factor in the emissions here, research shows that electric vehicles are still greener to run than traditional cars.

Either way, with the UK government announcing a ban on new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, there’ll be no choice but to find a way to make an electric automotive industry more efficient – and easier for the consumer.

Ultimately, the future of the automotive industry certainly appears to be electric. By considering your options now, you might find that it makes sense to join the revolution and invest in an electric vehicle now.