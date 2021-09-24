Keeping your employees safe whilst working on a construction site is essential. If you don’t have the correct systems in place to ensure your employee’s safety, it could often be the difference between life or death. Each worker must have personal protective equipment (PPE) as standard and also get given other job-specific protection. As well as protective gear, employees, recreational time must be accounted for. Things such as places to have their break and entertainment whilst working. So, what equipment do workers need on a construction site?

Personal Protective Equipment

Working on a construction site will always be hazardous. Moving in and around heavy machinery is bound to bring risks. However, if employees get given the correct PPE, it significantly reduces the risk of serious harm.

Head protection

Employees must be provided with head protection whilst working on site. It should be of good quality, fit correctly, and undamaged. If an employee reports a damaged hard hat, it must get replaced immediately to ensure they are getting the protection they need.

Other forms of personal protective equipment

Other parts of the body must also get protected whilst working on site. All site workers get expected to wear protective footwear whilst on the job. Doing so will stop their feet from getting damaged or broken. Ideally, steel toecaps should be included in the footwear to minimise damage from dropped items.

If employees work with materials that splash or spit, they must wear eye protection. Dangerous substances such as hazardous chemicals could cause eye damage or worse, blinding. Eye protection can be anything from goggles to a face shield – whatever is appropriate for the job you’re doing.

On-site hazards don’t have to be physical; they can also be aural. Large machinery can often transmit loud noises that are damaging to the ear. Therefore, providing your staff with appropriate ear protection such as ear defenders will reduce the risk of ear damage.

Recreation

Often construction work can be monotonous, which is why on-site entertainment is always welcome. Provide shock-resistant Milwaukee radios around the site for your employees to listen to throughout their day. Music will help pass the time and help keep your employees in tune with the rest of the world.

Providing a break space for your employees is very important. Offering them a place to relax and unwind between shifts will ensure they stay nourished, refreshed and motivated for the work ahead.

Invest in comfortable seating. Many of your employees will have been stood up all day or perhaps sat in uncomfortable machinery. Therefore, a space to recline and relax will be welcome.

Add facilities such as a large fridge, microwave and coffee machine to make the space feel more inviting.