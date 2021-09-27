SCOTS boxing champ Josh Taylor has revealed he doesn’t believe there’s a need for Anthony Joshua to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch.

The undisputed light-welterweight shared his thoughts after the Saturday night bout, arguing that Usyk beat Joshua too convincingly for there to be a rematch.

The match, which took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has been classed as a great upset after the challenging Ukrainian beat 31-year-old Joshua by unanimous decision.

However, the 30-year-old Tartan Tornado said he “took his hat off” in respect to Joshua, giving him kudos for accepting the dangerous challenge.

Taylor, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, went on to praise Joshua for bringing “big time boxing back with a bang” and placing the sport back into the mainstream.

Taylor shared his views to Twitter yesterday, writing: “Great night of boxing last night. Usyk showed how brilliant he was and put on a great performance.

“I take my hat off to and respect AJ. He took the dangerous fight and gave it his best shot, he was just beaten by the better man.

“He brought big time boxing back with a bang, filling out stadiums of 70 and 80,000 people time after time.

“He put boxing back in the mainstream in the UK, what a huge event it is every time he fights. He will come back again.”

He went on to question: “Is there any need for a Usyk Vs AJ rematch?

“Personally I don’t think so, I think it was too one-sided. What do you think?”

The tweets have now collected over 9,000 likes with thousands of comments and hundreds of retweets with users who were mixed in their responses.

@SonikTy said: “Of all fights to have a rematch for, Usyk V AJ is up there. It was not the masterclass people are making it out to be.”

@NadimElHaddad1 wrote: “A rematch clause is a rematch clause. We don’t have to like it but it’s got to be accepted going in.

“Wilder and Fury two was more one sided and we’re getting a third and I’m cool with both.”

@aaronconnolly12 replied: “I had it closer than you Josh. There is probably no need for a rematch but there wasn’t any need for a Ruiz rematch and AJ came back and beat him.”

@PenaCartel commented: “Financially I understand it, but that’s about it. Usyk is a different level of fighter in every department.”

Taylor defeated Jose Ramirez in May this year to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion of the world.



His next bout is against Jack Catterall on the 18th December at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Taylor yesterday said he hopes to fit in another fight in April or May of next year before taking a well deserved rest from the ring.

Ahead of his wedding with fiancée, Danielle Murphy, in June, Taylor revealed his beloved partner has warned him that he cannot walk down the aisle with two black eyes.