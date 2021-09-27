Martin Compston poses with Rangers fan outside Celtic Shop

DIE-HARD Celtic supporter Martin Compston was snapped having his photo taken with a Rangers fan before quickly rushing into his team’s shop to buy a “decent” strip.

Twitter user @SammyTheSnake25 posted a photo with his friend and the Line of Duty star with the caption “Bent coppers” yesterday.

The group stopped Compston outside the Celtic Shop at Glasgow Airport yesterday afternoon to get some photos.

The 37-year-old, from Greenock, Inverclyde, posed in a Celtic hoodie alongside the fan wearing a blue and orange Rangers quarter zip for a friendly photo.

The picture was posted to Twitter by the Rangers fan’s friend, along with a post of his own selfie with the TV star.

Martin Compston entered into some banter with the fans, tweeting the image last night writing: “Big yin was straight in the shop after for a decent tap (sic), top lads safe flight.”

The tweet has received over 4,400 likes in less than a day.

It could have turned sour in the comments because of the fierce rivalry between the two Glasgow teams, however it was well received by fans.

Some people have commented on the colour of the Rangers fans top, comparing it to a famous Scottish drink and a supermarket uniform.



John Ross wrote: “He’s dressed like a can of Irn Bru.”

Best of Line of Duty wrote: “I thought he was wearing an Irn Bru top.”



John Lawrie wrote: “Looks like he works in B&M.”

Compston picked up ‘Best Actor’ at the TV Choice awards earlier this month for his performance as DS Steve Arnott in the sixth season of Line of Duty.

Less than 48 hours later he played for the Rest of the World against England for Soccer Aid in Manchester, picking up a winners medal following a 3-0 victory.