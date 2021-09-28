SCOTTISH business strategists Genoa Black have recruited a trio of experts to boost the firm’s international growth.

The Edinburgh firm launched their Genoa Strategy management consultancy division earlier this year.

They have now hired senior talent from London, Houston and Edinburgh – including former Sony Sales and Marketing Vice-President Tim Stokes – to win new clients overseas.

The new posts follow strong growth abroad, with increased profits and a £300,000 international order book forecast to reach £500,000 by the end of the year.

The firm’s markets include the USA, Singapore, Middle East and Europe.

Recent new clients include multinationals Danfoss, Wärtsilä Voyage and trade body Scottish Renewables.

Stokes will lead the London offering of the business strategists with a focus on emerging markets including Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Russia.

Sara Macauley joins from Houston, where her long experience in banking and oil and gas, gained in Scotland and Singapore, will drive growth in the United States.

In Edinburgh, Viv Sutherland joins the team as Strategy Director, bringing a track record in marketing, sales and business development for firms including Hewlett Packard, Lloyds TSB and Matalan.

Her role is to win business in financial services, retail, technology and construction.

Genoa Strategy’s Director of Strategy, Rob Potter, said: “Our expertise is working with clients to understand their challenges and offering strategies which help them develop robust, sustainable, future-proof businesses.

“Tim, Viv and Sara are recognised experts who bring deep sector knowledge as well as hands-on experience of strategy and execution that will help us deliver value to clients and expand our offering to new markets and sectors.”