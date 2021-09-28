Drysdale & Company seeking new tenant for popular Edinburgh pub

AN Edinburgh pub popular with locals and students is looking for a new tenant to help boost the area’s post-pandemic social scene.

Jeanie Deans, described as a traditional ground floor over basement lock up pub, is in St Leonards Hill, in the South side of the city.

Commercial agency Drysdale & Company is looking to rent the pub at £12,000 annually plus a lease premium of £15,000.

The pub has a single open plan bar with a large central counter. A former snug lounge to the front of the property is currently used as a small kitchen.

Stuart Drysdale, an experienced chartered surveyor who heads the firm, said: “This is an excellent business opportunity at this time for an independent operator to take on a free of tie lease.

“The locals are eagerly awaiting the re-opening of Jeanie Deans, along with students back in the city who are keen to re-join the social scene.”

Drysdale added: “Along with being a well known pub, Jeanie Dean enjoys a great location within walking distance of The Old Town, the Royal Commonwealth Pool, and The Meadows.

“The new Holyrood Distillery which has just opened at the end of the road, represents a further opportunity to attract a growing number of tourists to the area.”

There is also vacant possession so the new tenant can start straightaway, said Drysdale.

“And a further advantage is that they can have complete buying power regarding beer supply.”

Ian Craig, owner of the pub for the past five years, said: “I’m confident that, with their specialist scope, Drysdale and Company can find a tenant for this popular and well located pub.

“It will thrive with a tenant who is a real people person and has the experience to think creatively about beer and drinks suppliers, perhaps utilising local or artisan suppliers, or a mix of both.”

Drysdale & Company provide qualified, specialist advice to the hospitality sector.

The firm works with businesses of all sizes, offering asset disposal or a range of restructuring programmes if an operator feels it’s not yet the time to sell.

Drysdale headed up the Scottish hotel agency team of an International property firm, specialising in the marketing and disposal of independently owned hotels and hospitality businesses.

Drysdale & Company is currently handling the sales of the Lake of Menteith Hotel and Sheddens Inn Public House in Shettleston, Glasgow, both of which are now under offer.