Top legal firms on the lookout for new talent at Dundee University fair

TOP law firms will be looking for the next generation of legal eagles at an event hosted by Dundee University next month.

The Legal Recruitment Fair matches prospective employers from some of the UK’s leading legal firms with hundreds of students and graduates.

The event will take place online from 11am – 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 6 and allows employers and jobseekers to meet and discuss employment opportunities, training schemes and internships.

Organiser Alison Mackay said the event is “one of the highlights of our calendar”.

She added: “Events such as this are hugely important and allow our students and graduates the opportunity to speak with a host of prospective employers.

“They also give legal firms the chance to showcase the opportunities they can offer, so it really is a win-win situation for everyone.”

Mackay added: “Even though this year’s event will take place online, we continue to welcome a huge number of employers who recognise that this is an event they cannot afford to miss.”

The University of Dundee is one of the UK’s leading institutions for studying Law and is ranked in the top 15 for the subject in the Guardian University Guide 2021 and Complete University Guide 2022.

Its annual Legal Recruitment Fair regularly attracts dozens of top employers, keen to meet some of the brightest new minds in the sector. One of the foremost events of its kind in Scotland, the event is open to students and graduates from all universities.

The event is free to attend but registration is required in advance and can be completed via the University’s CareerPortal.