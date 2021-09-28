Security ramps up in preparation for COP26

COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference 2021, will be held at Glasgow’s Scottish Exhibition Campus from 31st October to 12th November 2021. The summit’s stated aim is to promote action to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Global leaders including government representatives, business and cultural leaders will meet to address runaway Climate Change, at what is described as ‘the world’s best last chance.

Background to COP26

Whilst the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees against the baseline, the parties agreed to reconvene after 5 years to report on progress and update the strategy at COP26.

Whilst COP24, hosted by Poland in 2018, did end in agreement for an international climate programme, many commentators stated that the agreement did not go far enough. COP25, Madrid 2019, was described as a failure by many, a sentiment echoed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Whilst a lot of column inches were occupied by Greta Thunberg’s attendance, perhaps this was due to the absence of anything of any great substance coming out from the conference. Under the UK’s presidency, this year’s conference will convene in Glasgow with significant findings as promised in 2015.

At a strategic level, COP26 aims to:

Deliver global net zero by mid-century

Protect vulnerable communities and habitats

Create a private- and public- sector financed fund to deliver the measures

Build in collaborative working to deliver the Paris Agreement

Time will only tell if this global effort will deliver results. Despite the virtually universal acceptance of humanity’s impact on the environment, causing extreme weather events throughout the world, a political solution is as elusive as any practical solution. In 2021 alone the world has witnessed:

Extreme snowfall in Madrid, Spain which is alleged to have caused £1.2 billion of damage and brought transport infrastructure to a virtual halt

Cyclone Ana devastate Fiji causing 10,000 people to flee from their homes. The island nation faces a monumental struggle to recover

Unprecedented winter storms in Texas, USA in February with a total death toll of 210 over the entire storm duration

A ‘Heat Dome’ in Western Canada and North West USA that caused widespread wildfires with devastating impacts on properties and natural habitats alike

Deadly floods over the summer in both Western Germany and China, the first demanding a 400 million euro rescue package and the latter causing the evacuation of 200,000.

COP26: Invite list

Stringent COVID-19 security has been put in place to ensure safety for the 20,000 delegates drawn from around the world.

In addition to political leaders from governments from around the globe including US President Joe Biden, Non-Governmental Organisations, business leaders, religious leaders including the Pope allegedly, and scientists are all expected to attend. Poignantly, representatives of the world’s Indigenous People who are very often the most vulnerable and most severely affected by Climate Change due to traditional ways of life being tied to the environment, will also be in attendance.

Accusations have been levelled against the UK Government that the UK is not going to meet its targets, as well as of hypocrisy over an alleged weak environment bill and COP26 President Alok Sharma’s recent worldwide trips. Nonetheless, commitments to Electric Vehicles (‘EVs’) and an aim to consign coal power to history have indicated at least some political motivation.

COP26: Security

Since the fall of Kabul Afghanistan to the Taliban in August, global security has not been far from the headlines. The UK national threat level from terrorism is rated as ‘Substantial’ meaning an attack is likely. Whilst any event of this magnitude is a serious target for terrorists of any type, including in this case the threat posed by extreme Climate Change protestors, the police response is reported to be unprecedented.

Operation Urram, the Gaelic word for ‘Respect’ is believed to involve 10,000 police officers with around 1,000 specially trained armed police from around the UK drafted in to support. These include officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, the British Transport Police and the Ministry of Defence.

Police presence will not only be felt at the perimeter of the site but throughout the locality. In addition to Scottish and the broader UK Police response, the intelligence community is horizon scanning for any potential threats. This comes only days after MI5 reported that 31 late-stage terror plots had been identified and disrupted in the last 4 years, a situation made harder due to the propaganda value of the recent Taliban success for ‘lone-wolf attackers’.

Police will not deliver security within the venue itself. This will be the responsibility of UN security teams, as for the duration of the conference the venue will be deemed UN territory in the same category as the headquarters in New York. However, the key to the success of the security operations will be the ability of the two jurisdiction’s security details to coordinate and act seamlessly.

Aaron Franks, Security expert and co-founder of Security Elite which specialises in delivering VIP personal security as well as venue security, had this to say: