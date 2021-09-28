Showhome of the season launches at desirable Edinburgh postcode

A NEW show apartment has launched at a thriving development that will link into Edinburgh’s famed Cammo Estate wilderness park.

The two-bedroom show apartment joins the two five-bedroom showhomes at Cammo Meadows by CALA Homes (East) located within the desirable Cammo suburb, near to Cramond and Barnton.

Showcasing high-spec interiors throughout, the ground floor apartment features open-plan living with the practicalities of built-in storage – and follows on from the success of the two detached showhomes, which have contributed to the development securing high levels of demand.

Eileen Kesson, founder of Envision, was again tasked to inspire with her interior design – and has opted to celebrate the “colour of the season” ochre gold, paired with clean whites, to create a clean and vibrant palette throughout the home.

She said: “With light seeping through the full-length balcony windows, the open-plan family room is the home’s ‘sunshine spot’, decorated with classic pale straw sofas and washed grey furniture with an antique bronze finish to create a relaxing and warm living space.

“The main bedroom gives buyers a dreamy retreat with pale cloudy whites and soft wallcoverings to compliment filmy white voile curtains, creating a calm and tranquil space.

“The second bedroom embraces a floral abstract feature wall, creating a modern tapestry to go along with pale oak furniture and slim rattan and brass bedside lamps, adding a warm glow.”

Phillip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director at CALA Homes (East) said: “The show apartment is the perfect way for young professionals, downsizers, or families to visualise their future living in a truly sought-after location.

“Cammo is a very well-connected area with access to both the city centre and motorways, it’s an ideal location for commuters looking to settle down amidst green spaces.”

With the current release starting at £235,000 Cammo Meadows offers buyers with a selection of one, two-and-three-bedroom apartments, detached family homes, two- and three-bedroom colonies as well as a selection of terraced homes.

An attractive network of cycle paths is being built to enable active travel and reduce reliance on cars, with over 1000 cycling spaces to be installed across the development. An enhanced bus service will also be provided for the development.

The new homes neighbour the 80-acre Cammo Estate, a Wilderness Park formed from an abandoned country estate. The development protects and celebrates the views to the 19th Century Cammo Tower and will eventually provide a direct footpath link into the estate.

Only two apartments remain at Cammo Meadows for a move in 2021, while the current release of detached homes is fully sold.

Visits to the show apartment at Cammo Meadows are by appointment only, which can be arranged by calling 0131 516 4399.