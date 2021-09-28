The Impact of New Legislation on Illinois’ Quick Cash Advance Online Industry

Kesha Warren was looking for a short-term cash infusion of $1,200 to fulfill the needs of her janitorial services. In 2019, she decided to take an auto title loan, short-term borrowing that uses the borrower’s belonging as collateral. Why did she go for this adventure? Well, she had been taken out of average bank loans.

No one wants to lend big sums of money like $100,000 or more to students or unemployed. This is why it is incredibly hard for this group of people to get classic borrowing. In the case of Kesha Warren, the loan came with an annual interest rate of 197%. This increased her initial $1,200 into final $3,350 that need to be paid off by the end of the agreed date.

Jacqueline Collins supported the Illinois Predatory Lending Prevention Act that covered annual interest rates on short-term borrowings at 36%. In fact, everything exceeding 36% is described as predatory and usury. So, high payday borrowings have challenged communities even more. This is especially the case of the Black and Latin communities in the state of Illinois.”

The state government introduced the bill that regulated the management of quick cash advance online. It determines the amounts, deadlines, and other aspects of the lending process. Steve Brubaker, the representative of the Illinois Small Loan Association, claims that a 36% ceiling rate in the bill will take the loans out of the business. The government is planning to close the stores which are taking millions or even billions of dollars out of the local marketplace.

An average APR for an auto title loan in Illinois is estimated at 197%. According to the statistical data published by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, an average payday loan rate makes up 297%. Is this information accurate or not? We can only guess. But the negative tendency seems to be real.

Brent Adams, vice president of the Woodstock Institute, stands by low-class communities and communities of color. He claims that the quick cash advance online industry relies on cheating borrowers into an endless debt routine with unclear and unfair fees.

Opponents of the quick cash advance online industry state that they’re thinking about bills circulating in the General Assembly. This trend may affect some of the protections that are mentioned in the bill and waiting for the official signature. Consumer protection in Illinois remains critical. This is why the potential bill may hit the balance between supporting clients and enabling well-secure access to the personal data.

Considering the professional opinions, a 36% rate cap will have to deal with the unintended effects of pushing borrowers to even more risky and uncontrollable loan products online. At the same time, credit unions and community financial institutions will be able to pick up the slack. As long as people express their consent to these policies and institutional obstacles, they will always be challenged with policies that cause inequality on different levels.