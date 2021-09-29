IMMENSE NORILSK CLEAN-UP BRINGS ITS FIRST RESULTS

Nornickel has put tremendous efforts in advancing the Norilsk environment. Throughout this spring and summer, the Company’s Polar Division engaged in the vast clean-up project removing industrial debris, scrap metal and disassembled obsolete constructions from more than 750,000 square metres of the Norilsk Industrial District.

Nornickel commenced its large-scale programme, ‘Clean Norilsk’, a profound sanitary clean-up project focusing on industrial spots in the Norilsk industrial district. The project is to receive over RUB 40 bn of the Company’s funds throughout the upcoming decade. The ‘Clean Norilsk’ was launched in April 2021. During the following few months, the project’s first results in addressing Norilsk pollution “have ripened”: workers engaged in the project were able to dismantle 64 outdated constructions in the industrial area, including run-down or abandoned buildings, warehouses, garages – all had been once exploited for production purposes; a special landscaping company contracted by Nornickel collected around 73 kT of industrial waste; more than 250,000 square metres of the territory next to Nadezhda Smelter were cleared of industrial waste.

Andrey Raduntsev, the Head of Landscaping and Area Improvement at the Production Department of Nornickel’s Polar Division, stated that the Company has taken out more than 5 kT of scrap metal from the industrial areas in question. This scrap metal will be recycled in winter. To do so, the workers dismantled constructions in several pieces before shipping them to the mainland for recycling.

The Clean Norilsk project aimed at improving Norilsk ecology engages more than 1.000 employees and 12 contractors. Nornickel committed to spend RUB 4 bl only on special-purpose equipment and machinery to implement the programme. Up to date, the landscaping contractor has already put into use more than 100 machines, including trucks, bulldozers and excavators. Mr. Raduntsev mentioned these machines to be specifically tailored for the project. He added that the machinery is state-of-the-art special-purpose equipment. These vehicles are also able to maintain multi-purpose attachments of various kinds like hammers, crusher buckets to destroy concrete or high lift jibs.

The clean-up is divided into several stages. The active phase for removing industrial waste and construction debris will continue until the end of October. Afterwards, the collected debris and scrap metal will be recycled while the outdated constructions and buildings will continue to be disassembled. Therefore, the programme will run throughout the whole year without any interruptions. The project aims to be fully implemented within the nearest decade.

‘Clean Norilsk’ is one of the finest illustrations of Nornickel’s commitment to serving the

environment and ecology of the places where the Company operates or used to operate and adherence to the forefront principles of corporate social responsibility and environmental standards.

In 2021, Nornickel adopted its climate and environmental strategy which covers six major areas:climate change, clean air, clean water, tailings and waste management, land restoration, biodiversity protection. To implement the strategy, the Company plans to pour enormous resources, both financial and human, into programmes like ‘Clean Norilsk’, which already bring its fruitful results with many more to come.