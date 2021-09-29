A YOUNG woman who was told a lump in her breast was “just hormonal” last year has now been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.



Tasmin Gooding, from Ramsgate, Kent, was dealt the devastating news on Monday that her cancer is now incurable.



The 23-year-old found a lump in her breast last year but was told it was “just hormonal”.

Earlier this year the nail technician discovered more lumps in her breast and under her arm.

And this month she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer which has now spread to her spine, neck and pelvis.

Tasmin’s friend, Jasmin Finch, has since set up a GoFundMe page for Tasmin and her family on Saturday.

She wrote: “My name is Jasmin, the owner of Enhance Thanet Beauty & Aesthetics.



“Tasmin aged 23 has worked alongside me as a self employed nail tech for the past year, producing the most amazing nails may I add.



“She is one of the kindest and most genuine people I know, so open you feel like you have known her for years.



“Tas found a lump in her breast in 2020 she was told it was just hormonal, however

earlier this year Tas found another lump in her breast and under her arm.



“In September Tasmin was diagnosed with breast cancer.



“To make her treatment as comfortable as possible I thought I would start a go fund me account for her to get all the little bits she needs from PJs to toiletries.



“I know she won’t like me doing this but she has so many amazing people around her that will want to help.



“Thank you for all of your support.”

Jasmin then posted a heartbreaking update on Monday, adding: “Today we have been told Tasmin’s cancer is now at stage four and has also spread to Tasmin’s spine, neck and pelvis.



“We are all completely broken and unfortunately the cancer is incurable!



“We appreciate all of the donations and support that you have shown towards Tasmin’s treatment.

“Everyone that is close to Tasmin feels touched by all of your kindness and we can’t thank you enough.”

The page has so far raised over £7,700 from over 370 donors after an initial £2000 goal.



Tasmin’s dad Darren Gooding posted about the GoFundMe page on Facebook yesterday saying that the money would now be used to tick off some of his daughter’s bucket list.

Well-wishers have left messages of support for Tasmin on the fundraising page.

Hayley Flint wrote: “Go smash your bucket list beautiful lady.”

Kelsee Ross said: “You’ve got this girl!”

And Laura Connor added: “Thinking of you Tasmin.”

To donate, please visit https://gofund.me/4e1b2043