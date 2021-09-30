Energy pioneer Davenport joins Gravitricity to support next phase of growth

Energy pioneer Juliet Davenport OBE has joined Edinburgh energy storage business Gravitricity as an advisor to the board to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Gravitricity specialises in gravity energy storage and this summer successfully commissioned and tested its grid-connected 250kW demonstrator at Forth Ports in Leith.

The company is now advancing its plans for a full-scale energy storage project at a recently closed coal mine in mainland Europe as it starts to build a pipeline of projects worldwide.

Davenport founded the UK’s first 100% renewable electricity supplier Good Energy in 2000 and led its successful IPO in 2012.

She has spent more than 20 years not just advocating for solutions to climate change, but actively creating them.

Davenport remains on Good Energy’s board and is also on the board of UK Research & Innovation (Innovate UK) and the Renewable Energy Association.

She said: “Energy storage is a key component of every country’s journey to net zero.

“Gravitricity’s technology portfolio, based around long-life assets which offer fast and flexible response, can play a vital role in decarbonising the electricity grid.”

Davenport added: “Re-purposing former mine shafts into energy stores offers a just transition for communities built on coal.

“Purpose-built shafts can store hydrogen and heat alongside electricity offering multi-purpose storage infrastructure exactly where it’s required.”

Globally, the energy storage market is vast, said Davenport.

She sees her role to help the firm scale up, secure funds and begin dialogue with regulators and grid operators.

Ultimately, the goal is “to ensure Gravitricity technology is recognised as part of the solution,” she said.

Davenport’s appointment comes alongside the recruitment of Robin Lane as the company’s new commercial director.

Lane brings 15 years of experience driving business growth in the energy transition and sustainability sectors.

Formerly a solicitor practising corporate and commercial law, he will be responsible for spearheading the company’s commercial development.

He will also sit on the company’s board.

Gravitricity Managing Director Charlie Blair said: “Gravitricity is now recognised as one of the leading technologies in the global gravity storage market.

“These two strategic appointments strengthen our team as we begin our next phase of growth. It’s great to have them on board.”