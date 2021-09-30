ABERDEEN-based Razor Digital Media has announced the appointment of a new director.

Cameron Sim will join Ian MacIntosh and Melissa Forrest at the helm of the firm.

Sim has over 20 years of commercial experience in Aberdeen, specialising in the marketing and advertising industry.

He is, say the firm, highly skilled in business planning, advertising, sales and marketing and has worked extensively with businesses and retailers in the north east.

Sim will provide strategy and direction to the Razor team and key clients.

In addition, he will help accelerate new and existing strategic initiatives as the business continues to expand.

Sim said: “I’m delighted to be joining the team and to have the opportunity to contribute to, and shape, the changes that will ensure that Razor Digital Media continues to thrive.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to support the passionate team dedicated to client success in delivering high-growth.”

Forrest said: “We’re really pleased to be welcoming Cameron to the business.

“We’ve seen significant growth in all sectors over the past 18 months as businesses accelerate their adaptation of digital technologies as a result of the pandemic.

“With Cameron’s extensive commercial experience and knowledge, he will enable us to develop existing clients’ digital requirements as well as further expanding into other growth sectors.

“He brings valuable experience along with a wealth of knowledge and will play a key part in cementing our market-leading position and maximising opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Razor Digital Media offers a full suite of marketing solutions, including digital marketing, PR, SEO, and web design.