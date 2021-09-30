Reducing Your Double Chin: What You Need To Know

You may have recently heard of the Morpheus8 procedure when Tennis Champion Andy Murray’s mum underwent three treatments with Dr. Todd to reveal her youthful skin transformation with no surgery. This treatment combines micro-needling with radiofrequency (RF) technology generating fractional resurfacing to stimulate collagen production. Skin tightening treatments are popular and helpful with tackling several skin conditions, from stretch marks to ageing.

How does Morpheus8 work

The fractional radiofrequency allows a range of penetration depth and energy to treat fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and skin tone. The device has 24 pins that are penetrated the tissue beneath the skin, contracting the fat and connective tissue to tighten and rejuvenate within the treated area.

Before your treatment, the doctor or practitioner will go through your concerns and medical history to ensure you are eligible to continue with the treatment.

The treatment lasts around 30-60 minutes. As the procedure uses needles that are inserted into the skin, the treatment may become uncomfortable, which is why before the treatment, your doctor or practitioner will apply a numbing cream to reduce any discomfort during treatment. The doctor or practitioner will then apply the applicator onto the skin passing it 1-3 times with the pins. Morpheus8 treatments can be used alone or combined with other treatments depending on your goals.

Clients have reported that results can be seen a few days after the side effects subside. The optimal results are seen three months post-treatment as collagen and elastin production tighten the area naturally.

Morpheus8 benefits

Areas to be treated include the face, neck, underarms, abdomen, or thighs. Some benefits of the treatment include targeting:

– Loose or sagging around the face, neck, and body

– Wrinkles and fine lines around the face and neck

– Acne scars

– Stretch marks

The downtime and aftercare

Many aesthetic treatments come alongside swelling, redness, or bruising in areas of treatment. These side effects should subside a few days after the treatment.

Typically, you are expected to avoid applying any products to the area. The area should be moisturised and kept away from direct sun exposure, with SPF being worn where required. Post-treatment, you should follow the care advice provided by the clinic. Before you start any treatments, find a clinic that shows expertise and results within your desired treatment. The clinic should provide you with results from previous clients and have many years of experience behind them to ensure you have a safe and effective treatment and experience all around. You should get in contact with the clinic if you have any concerns the following days’ post-treatment.

Number of treatments

Depending on each case, the number of treatments can vary from 1-3 treatments with 4-6 week intervals. The doctor or practitioner would discuss your treatment plan during your consultation. The results from Morpheus8 treatment can create lasting results from 18 months with maintenance treatments as an option; the doctor or practitioner can provide any additional treatments to help with tightening and improving the skin condition.