5 Guinness World Records involving sweet treats

Guinness World Records are world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. The book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in 1954. This year was the books 66th year of publication and now has been published in 100 countries and 23 languages, maintaining over 53,000 records in its database. Intrigued to find out more, here are 5 crazy records from around the world involving sweet treats.

Most jam doughnuts eaten in three minutes

The first jam doughnut was invented in Germany in the late 15th century. However, the first ring doughnut was invented by an American sailor called Hanson Gregory in 1847. Most countries throughout the world have their own version of the doughnut including Churros, Beignets and yum yums. Crosstown in London even have doughnuts glazed in award winning sparking Rose, and flavours which you wouldn’t even imagine to be on a doughnut. Leah Shutkever completed the world record of ‘the most jam doughnuts eaten in three minutes’ this took place only last year in May in Birmingham, England. Leah managed to eat 10 doughnuts in 3 minutes, consuming a whopping 2200 calories. Leah has achieved 18 food-eating records and is aiming for even more within the next few years, her other records include ‘most sausages swallowed in one minute’: 12, also the most marshmallows eaten in one minute (no hands): 20. Would you be able to compete?

Most expensive dessert

$25,000 dessert was added to the menu at the Serendipity 3 restaurant based in New York in November 2007. Serendipity is located between Second and Third avenues, founded by Stephen Bruce in 1954.This restaurant has even been the scene of several films throughout its time and has been popular from the very beginning with Marilyn Monroe frequently visiting. The $25,000 (£12,000) dessert called ‘The frrrozen Haute Chocolate’ is a sundae blended with 28 different cocoas, 14 of those being the worlds most expensive. Decorated with 5g of edible 23-carat gold and white diamonds, complemented with a gold and diamond spoon which can also be taken home, so right for all that money.

Tallest cake

At the hkasima-nilasari culinary school located in Indonesia the tallest cake was measured at 33m (108ft) crafted by the staff and students of the school. To put in perspective of the height this is about two times as tall as The Hollywood Sign, the cake exhibited in Senayan City for a Christmas event back in 2008.

Longest chocolate sculpture

The chocolate choo-choo parked itself up in Belgium, displayed at Brussels South Railroad station being the longest chocolate sculpture measuring 111ft 8. This train was crafted by a master chocolatier Andrew Farrugia who took part at Brussels chocolate week, which takes place once a year attracting thousands of visitors, Brussels have built up such a reputation for themselves so much that chocolate-lovers all over come to visit. Here they can be introduced and taste various kinds of chocolate, everyone’s ideal day out right?

Wow, so many crazy records that have been completed and so many more being added every day. Do you have a sweet tooth? Which world record are you willing to compete against?