The Fusion Group of Companies is expanding its portfolio of hospitality properties to Skye, purchasing the former MacKinnon Country House Hotel.

Already boasting a variety of hospitality businesses, including the Old Churches House in Dunblane, this will be the latest addition to the group.

Rebranded to The Isle of Skye Guest House, the historic building dates from 1912 and is surrounded by almost five acres of land, overlooking the Sgurr na Coinnich mountains.

Currently, the house contains nine en-suite bedrooms, with a further six in the garden lodge, but Fusion plans to expand further to support 34 two-bedroom lodges on the grounds.

They are also proposing to construct a custom-built clubhouse, subject to planning.

Alex McKie, Group Managing Director of the Fusion Group said: “We’re pleased and delighted to announce this significant acquisition of MacKinnon House on Skye.

“It marks an exciting time as we emerge from one of the most challenging times for our sector, but I have to say we as a group are coming out of it stronger, more diverse and in a position to positively disrupt the market. There’s more in the pipeline too.”

He noted that the island has “enjoyed even greater popularity” as a holiday destination during the pandemic and is “on many a bucket list”.

Adding that the house is in “a fantastic, and very accessible setting, in stunning scenery” he said that the food for the guest breakfasts will “use locally sourced products where possible”.

Fridges will be added to the rooms inside the house, providing light breakfasts of yoghurt, cereal and fruit juice for visitors.

“In a location such as Skye, guests are often keen to be up and out very early to go climbing, hillwalking and other such outdoor pursuits. This type of breakfast offering gives them flexibility,” he explained.

Fusion runs multiple hospitality businesses, managing maintenance, procurement, security and corporate structures, amongst other factors, for properties which include the Logierait Lodges in Pitlochry ad Royal Gardens Apartments in Stirling.

“There is opportunity out there for the right operators,” said Mr McKie.

“We live and breathe hospitality, with over twenty five years’ experience across the board. Owning properties outright is always our main objective, as we can put our own stamp onto the properties. We are delighted to have found the perfect one on the beautiful Isle of Skye.”