Scots banker in coma after falling from balcony in Croatia

A SCOTS banker has been left in a coma after falling from a balcony in Croatia.

Jennifer Walsh, from Edinburgh, is currently in a medically induced coma after having life saving surgery following the fall in Dubrovnik, Croatia last week.

The 22-year-old suffered a bleed on the brain, two skull fractures, a broken collarbone, a punctured lung, a fractured wrist and broke all her ribs on her left side.

Jennifer instantly fell into a coma from the incident and was rushed to hospital where she underwent brain surgery.

She is now in a stable condition but was put in a medically induced coma by medics.

Jennifer’s parents received a phone call on Saturday informing them of the incident which is believed to have happened on Friday.

The following morning, they flew out to Croatia to be by Jennifer’s side in hospital.

Jennifer’s sister, Sara Walsh, set up a GoFundMe page last night to cover medical costs after revealing her sibling did not have travel insurance.

Sara shared the fundraising page on Facebook yesterday, writing: “The worst four days of our lives.

“On Saturday the 2nd of October we received a phone call to say my beautiful sister had fallen from a balcony while on holiday in Croatia.

“Myself and my parents were left in absolute shock, all devastated with this horrifying news not knowing what was going to happen to our Jen.

“The fall impacted Jennifer’s body so badly, that it left her with a bleed on the brain, two skull fractures, a broken collarbone, a punctured lung, all ribs on her left side broken and a fractured wrist.

“Due to the fall Jennifer instantly fell into a coma.

“When she arrived at the hospital she received brain surgery to save her life.

“My parents were able to fly out the next morning and be by her side at this awful time.

“Jennifer is in a stable condition after the surgery and is recovering but is still in an induced coma.

“We are praying for her to make a speedy recovery.



“Unfortunately we thought she had travel insurance but she does not.

“Therefore we have set up a go fund me page to help cover the costs.

“Anything received is greatly appreciated, as a family we would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers at this time.

Sara added: “Our Jen is the strongest girl who we all love so much and will get through this.

“Thanks, The Walsh Family”.

The post now has over 2,400 likes and hundreds of comments from well wishers.

Debbie Hume said: “What an absolute nightmare for you all.

“Hope Jen makes a full and quick recovery, can only imagine how you all feel.”

Jill Dawson said: “So sorry to hear this Sara, hope she makes a full and speedy recovery – thinking of you all.”

Sylvia Irving said: “The most beautiful girl inside and out.

“All the family are praying for you Jen and sending you love.”



And Sarah Glanville wrote: “This news broke my heart.

“Jen you’re a wee fighter, hang on in there. Stay strong, look at all the people that love you and are in your corner.”

Jennifer had been sharing images of herself on holiday in Dubrovnik on social media over the past week.

She posted a photograph of herself smiling away at a restaurant on Friday, captioned: “I drink and I know things.”

She also shared another photo on Wednesday while sat down at a beachside restaurant, captioned: “Living my best life not gonna lie.”

The GoFundMe page has already raised over £20,000 in 12 hours.

To donate, please visit https://gofund.me/66e0a162