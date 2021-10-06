Scots rugby mascot pens heartwarming letter to club after day at stadium

A SCOTS rugby mascot, aged 10, sent a heartwarming handwritten letter to the club after having a “fantastic day” at their latest game.

Harry Jack was given the opportunity to be mascot for Glasgow Warriors when they took on the Cell C Sharks in Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Saturday.

Due to Covid, the schoolboy wasn’t allowed on the pitch but was sat right next to the Sharks’ substitutes and was announced over the tannoy as the mascot with his picture on the big screen.

Harry, from Lanark, Lanarkshire was delighted at getting fist bumps and waves from some of the players before and after Glasgow’s 35-24 victory.

Having been working on letter writing in school, his mum suggested he write a thank you letter to Warriors the following say.

His adorable letter reads: “To all at Glasgow Warriors,

“I just wanted to send you a letter to say thank you so much for asking me to be the mascot yesterday against the Sharks.

“I had a fantastic day. I loved seeing my photo on the big screen.

“I also loved watching the players win and seeing them close up near the tunnel.

“They were all great and so fast.

“When warming up, Sione Tuipolotu gave me a big smile and wave and thumbs and he did the same again at the end of the match, I loved that.

“He is a great player.

“I play with Lanark Eagles and seeing the Warriors has made me want to practice harder.

“Please pass on my thanks to everyone.

“Go Warriors!

“Harry Jack”.

Warriors tweeted the letter on Monday with the caption: “What we play the game for.

“Everyone at the club was delighted to have received this letter from our Wee Warrior Member and Sharks Mascot, Harry Jack last weekend”.

The tweet now has over 150 likes and comments from social media users who loved the handwritten note.

@22Beardface said: “Such a well written, lovely heartfelt letter!

“Hope he achieves his rugby dreams playing wise!”

@Shona4121 wrote: “Such a lovely letter.

“Is so nice when appreciation is shown in such an eloquent manner.

“The young man will go far.”

@andrewmackie74 said: “Amazing stuff Harry!”

And @Yankee6461 added: “Greatness.”

Speaking today, Harry’s proud dad Andrew Jack said: “Harry has liked rugby from a young age.

“He often watches Warriors games with me at home but this was his first live game.

“We were asked early last week if he would like to be mascot.

“His face lit up on finding out and at first he thought we were winding him up.

“He was very excited and we immediately accepted the invitation. Unfortunately, due to Covid, he could not be on the pitch with the players but we were in fantastic seats just by the tunnel.

“Harry couldn’t believe how friendly everyone was.

“When Harry’s picture went on the big screen, the announcer confirmed he was the mascot and asked everyone to give him a round of applause.

“Harry went bright red and initially didn’t know what to do but he loved it.

“At the end, the announcer said that unfortunately due to Covid restrictions, the players would not be able to sign autographs or speak to any of the fans.

“However, as the players left the field, Harry was able to shout ‘well done’ to both teams of players.

“Immediately after the game, Harry was buzzing.

Andrew added: “His mum suggested he should get in touch to say thanks.

“He has been working on letter writing in class and thought it would be a good idea to send in a personal letter in his own words rather than just sending an e-mail.

“We have noticed some of the lovely comments on social media from friends but also from people he doesn’t know at all and Harry feels very lucky.

“He says this shows how kind and friendly people can still be even though he knows about negative points associated with social media from being taught at school.

“When asking Harry about his day, he says he absolutely loved every minute of it from start to finish.

“He even loved the half-time pie!”

Speaking today, Glasgow Warriors Managing Director, Al Kellock, said: “We were delighted to be able to welcome Harry as our mascot for our game against Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

“The letter we then gratefully received epitomises what we strive to do as a club when we talk about our value, ‘Inspire Our Community’.

“It is a brilliant hand written letter that we shared with our players.

“It is also a reminder of the privilege and responsibility we have working in sport and the importance of engaging with the next generation, no matter how small a gesture.

“We have all been Harry at some stage in our lives, being inspired by our heroes, and we wish him the best as he continues his rugby journey.”