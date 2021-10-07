EDINBURGH zoo has announced a contract extension for its catering and hospitality.

Catering and hospitality service, Restaurant Associates, has announced a three-year-contract extension with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo.

Having already provided the Grasslands Restaurant, Restaurant Associates marked their tenth anniversary working alongside the zoo, by opening two new cafes for visitors.

The Giraffe Cafe, complete with giraffe-themed food and drink menu, will celebrate the arrival of 5 new giraffes to Edinburgh Zoo.

The theme is further supported by hydroponics in the Grasslands restaurant, which will grow cress for sandwiches, taking inspiration from the diet of the giraffes themselves.

Part of Compass Scotland, Restaurant Associates will also provide catering and hospitality services for weddings, conferences, meetings, team building and charity events at the zoo.

Edinburgh Zoo offers multiple wedding and ceremony packages, with their weekday package for 30 guests beginning at £3500.

The conference and meetings are advertised at £32.75pp and includes tea, coffee and breakfast pastries on arrival as well as a seasonal buffet lunch.

Managing Director of Restaurant Associates Venues, Steve Chandler, said: “We have loved every minute of working with Edinburgh Zoo over the last decade.

“Our partnership began in 2011 with the arrival of the Giant Pandas, so it seems fitting that we mark our tenth anniversary and contract extension with another much-anticipated new arrival!

“The giraffes have generated a lot of excitement, and it has been a pleasure to adapt and support the Zoo to come up with a new sustainable catering concept to match.

Chandler went on to note how important conversation is to the zoo, writing: “Conservation is the core message at Edinburgh Zoo, and their ethos of sustainability and high quality matches our own values.

“The Restaurant Associates team in Scotland has developed bespoke packages and delicious menu items to support this philosophy, even down to the introduction of the hydroponics which reflects our sustainability and healthy eating ethos.

“We are thrilled to strengthen this partnership, and we cannot wait to see how visitors react.”

Ben Supple, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland Director of Engagement and Business Development, said: “As a wildlife conservation charity, sustainability is incredibly important and will be integral to how we develop our food offer.

“Restaurant Associates also share our commitment to delivering a premium product, the finest service and unique experiences for our visitors and guests, with our new girafternoon teas a great example.”