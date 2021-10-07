3 types of managed services your business needs

More businesses than ever depend on multiple third parties to outsource their IT services to. In fact, experts in the managed IT services industry expect the market for this type of support to reach £356 billion by 2025.

What do IT managed services do?

An IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) is responsible for proactive IT system management in conjunction with the prevention of cybersecurity threats and downtime, enabling optimum effectiveness and productivity to be achieved.

There are many types of IT managed services, and most managed service providers will provide a wide variety of options that are suited to your company’s needs. Here, we look at three types of managed services that you will find that your business could benefit from: managed lease line, managed cyber security and managed VoIP.

What is included in managed services?

Managed IT services can cover a wide range of duties, although the following are generally included:

– Hardware and infrastructure monitoring

– Security services

– Cloud services configuration, monitoring, and management

– Support for communications

Why use a managed leased line service?

A dedicated leased line is a point-to-point data link that has a defined bandwidth and is only available to one party. It is used to connect offices to the Internet, as well as to connect different offices to each other.

Dedicated leased lines are lines that are only used by your firm. At all times, the bandwidth is allocated exclusively for your use.

Leased lines have a symmetrical configuration. This indicates that the upload speed is the same as the download speed. In most cases, the speed at which you can transfer data is the same as the speed at which it can be received. A managed leased line provider actively monitors your connection to ensure that it is functioning properly. If it goes down, their systems will notify them of the problem, allowing them to begin troubleshooting before you have even informed them of the problem.

Several corporate applications require large volumes of data to be sent upstream, and a leased line assures that there is significantly more upstream bandwidth available than if you were using a traditional ADSL connection.

If you are dealing with sensitive information, you will also have to deal with security concerns. By using a dedicated connection, the likelihood of information being intercepted while in transit is reduced significantly.

Why use a managed VoIP system?

VoIP is an abbreviation for Voice over Internet Protocol, and it refers to a phone system that enables users to make phone calls through a broadband internet connection instead of over a traditional analogue network.

Having your VoIP phone system provider manage everything for you and assist you through a hassle-free transition to cloud communications is essential for keeping your data secure and your team functioning without interruptions, which is why managed VoIP services are so popular.

Because VoIP may be used from any location where there is internet connectivity, your workers can work more flexibly. You may also easily transfer consumers to another member of staff at the push of a button, eliminating the need for customers to hang up and dial a new number. When your employees can answer business calls from any location, you will not have to worry about a client waiting for several minutes to be served.

Managed VoIP services provide you with this flexibility, as well as the extra confidence that your service provider will assist you in keeping your internet connection up and running.

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, your VoIP phone system will not function properly. Whether your internet connection goes down or your phone lines fail, a services provider can help you minimize your downtime and keep your business working as smoothly as possible. A well-managed VoIP service will give support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Why use a managed cyber security service?

One of the most fundamental advantages of managed security services is that the MSP will have in-depth knowledge of common network security concerns that most firms do not possess. An active managed cyber security service provider will, in the vast majority of circumstances, be more up to date than an in-house cybersecurity staff.

Managed security service providers may come across technologies and resources that an in-house cybersecurity team would be unaware of due to their broad knowledge and experience. This may assist them in improving their ability to respond to specific cybersecurity challenges in the future.

Another of the most significant advantages of managed security services is that by delegating security processes to an external team, internal IT team members are freed up to focus on duties that are more directly related to achieving results.

Most businesses will benefit from using managed services. Why not try one out for yourself today?