Shocking video shows cyclist crashing headfirst into car at busy junction

THIS is the moment a cyclist crashed head first into a moving car at a busy junction – before being propelled off his bike and into the air.



Shocked onlooker Angela Johnstone was sitting at traffic lights at Watson Junction in Blackpool, Lancashire last week when the cyclist cycled into the slow moving car.

Angela, from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, captured the heart-stopping footage on her dash cam showing the cyclist coming into view on the busy road.



The cyclist, who is approaching from the right, is shown cycling at speed downhill towards the oncoming traffic.



A blue car can be seen slowing down at the junction with its indicators on signalling that they intend to turn left.

At this moment the male can be heard slamming on the brakes before crashing head first into the front of the car.

The cyclist is quickly ejected from his bike and bounces off the bonnet before crashing onto the ground.

His bike is propelled through the air and over the top of the car before landing beside him.

The car’s registration plate then falls off following the impact of the collision.



Angela, 54, who was visiting Blackpool on holiday at the time, can be heard exclaiming “Oh my god!” as the incident unfolds.

She claims the motorist, who was elderly, left the scene before the police arrived after the cyclist allegedly said: “You should go away or I will f***ing punch you.”

Angela’s husband Gordon posted the video onto Facebook on Saturday with the caption: “This was my wife driving the car at Watson Junction in Blackpool, when she came home she said she witnessed a hit and run as the driver although stopped then left the scene.



“She spoke to the police and the cyclist, information from the cyclists was he was doing 30mph at that point.



“I reminded my wife of my dash cam and let’s just say I have a different point of view and on seeing it so does she.



“Let’s keep it clean and civil and give your point of view.”



Dozens of people have commented on the footage, with most blaming the cyclist’s position for the crash.



Andy Crawford said: “100 million percent the cyclist’s fault.



“Completely riding without due care and attention and at speed whilst approaching a junction, regardless if he had right of way.”



Angela Louise wrote: “That was the cyclist’s own fault, he rode straight across there, didn’t slow down or look, so I for one only have sympathy for the poor car driver whose car the cyclist ran into.”



Robert Thorn commented: “Car stopped when they saw the cyclist, cyclist coming too fast to stop in time, also not helping themselves much by not wearing bright/ noticeable coloured attire.”



And Dean Costello added: “I’m all for protecting cyclists 24/7 but this is 100000000% cyclist’s fault.



“Car was positioned fine and even stopped in time when impact occurred meaning the cyclist obviously just wasn’t paying attention.



“Strange when you’re approaching a junction with cars turning right in front you.”

Speaking today, Angela said: “I was stopped at the traffic lights as you can see.

“It was raining and wet, and it looked like the cyclist wasn’t even looking.

“I went over to speak to the cyclist, he got and up and he was shouting and swearing at the old man driving the car.

“The cyclist said ‘I think you should go away or I’ll f***ing punch you’.

“I thought that was really rude, and I’d hate to think the driver would get the blame for that.

“The police were called and a paramedic looked over the cyclist.

“Going at that speed, the lights could have changed or anything.

“It could have been worse.”

