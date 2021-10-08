Edinburgh jewellers have announced the arrival of luxurious collections from a renowned Russian jewellery firm, with some items costing more than £14,000.

Laings The Jewellers have announced they will host a variety of luxury maison from historic jewellery firm, Fabergé, in their showrooms in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Fabergé, founded in 1842, is now also being sold by Laings online, with items reaching upwards of £14,000.

Laings now offer an array of Fabergé’s collections including Essence, a selection of egg-inspired jewellery that “embodies Fabergé’s world of surprise and delight”.

Prices for the prized jewellery brand vary, with the Essence White Gold Crossover Ring costing just £1,560.00.

However, there are far for more luxurious items, such as the Emotion White Gold Diamond Egg Pendant, costing a striking £14,640.00.

Fabergé became renowned throughout the world as an artist jeweller, creating extraordinary jewellery and objects of art, as well as bespoke commissions for an international clientele.

Son of founder Gustav Fabergé, Peter Carl Fabergé became the official goldsmith to the Russian Imperial Court, providing jewels and the legendary series of lavish Imperial Eggs.

These eggs were adored by the Empresses of Russia’s royal House of Romanov and gained acclaim throughout the European world of royalty and aristocracy.

Today, Fabergé has cemented itself in the cultural landscape as a symbol of the ultimate prestige and luxury.

Iterations of the iconic Fabergé Egg have featured in Hollywood productions such as James Bond Octopussy and Peaky Blinders.

Managing Director of Laings, Stuart McDowell, said: “It’s an honour to offer our clientele the opportunity to enjoy Fabergé, a magnificent maison that values ‘A Life in Colour’ and has an incredible legacy.

“The collections present a beautiful relationship with the brand’s history and the present day, and we are looking forward to showcasing Fabergé’s magic in Edinburgh, Cardiff and our online store.”

Antony Lindsay, Managing Director of Fabergé, said: “We are delighted to be working with arguably one of the most esteemed and established jewellers here in the UK that offer nothing but the very best for its distinguished clientele.

“Both Laings and Fabergé have a rich, illustrious history that when combined spans well over two centuries and has allowed for time-honoured values and traditions to be refined, perfected and passed onto our discerning clients.”