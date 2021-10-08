Anti-ageing Medicines in Ayurveda for Glowing Skin

Legends say that age is just a number. Physical age and mental age may not go hand in hand for some people. For some, great revelations and realisations come once they are old enough, mature enough, free from unwanted bonding, and relaxed in life. People read stories of great men who did great things in later parts of their lives. But deep in the heart, not a single one wants to be aged or moreover look like an older person. Though intellect, politeness, honesty, and good character are considered as reasons to like a person, good looks also have an important role in it. Who does not want to lift their sagged chin or cheeks? Who would not like to cover the darkness under eyes and pores on the cheeks? There are remedies like botulin injection to reduce the effects of ageing on the skin and face but most of them are very expensive. Some people experience adverse effects while using chemical treatments or medicines on the skin. Everyone is in search of natural options for anti ageing treatment. Gems in Ayurveda wisdom come for the rescue here. The age-old Indian holistic medicine, Ayurveda has been practiced among rural and urban people as a lifestyle all over India and neighbouring countries in ancient times. It was spread and practiced with all its glory even thousands of years ago. It has a strong foundation of philosophy and a built of experience for many centuries. It is all herbal, organic, and mostly without any side effects. It has an elaborate description of medicine including anatomy, physiology, and pathology. Many diseases are explained with aetiology, clinical manifestation, complication, prognosis, and treatment.

Anti-ageing and Ayurveda

Ayurveda considers health as the harmony between body, mind, and soul, not the mere absence of disease. In such a philosophy, beauty cannot be separated from positive health. So, it is very important to take care of your body with a proper diet, routine, and lifestyle from a young age. Any existing disease should be managed as well. Ayurveda advises timely and proper removal of metabolic waste from the body from time to time. Known as Ayurveda Panchakarma, these therapies are famous worldwide now. Regarding anti-ageing, one outstanding contribution of Ayurveda is Rasayana or nourishing therapy. It is explained as the therapies and medicines to prevent or slow down the process of ageing to a great extent. It regulates cell breakdown and metabolism more healthily. Proper nourishment of all body tissues is achieved by clearing any blockage in channels. More than 200 herbs like Amla (Indian gooseberry) with anti-ageing properties are explained in detail here.

Ayurveda observes anti aging serum for glowing skin and youth of the body as a result of clean and healthy body systems. So, it is advised to undergo cleansing therapies like therapeutic purgation, therapeutic emesis, herbal enema, nasal drops, etc as Ayurveda Panchakarma for a clean body. This enhances the digestive fire and metabolism in the body which in turn causes better absorption of nutrients. Rasayana medicines taken internally in this stage get absorbed more and become more effective in slowing down the ageing process. There are many herbs explained as Rasayana, like Amla (Indian gooseberry), Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia), or Hareetaki (Terminalia chebula). An Ayurveda expert can decide which Rasayana suits you best, after proper evaluation and examination.

Ayurvedic medicines for glowing skin

Ayurveda has explained the qualities of thousands of herbal and mineral drugs with their curative properties. In many books, drugs are grouped and classified into small and large groups to understand their properties easily. There are a few herbs that are good for the skin. They work in different ways and make the skin healthy and beautiful. Some of the groups are as follows:

Vranahara – healing the wounds

The word Vrana means wound in Sanskrit. Vranahara drugs are drugs that heal the wound. They are mostly drugs alleviating Pitta. They help in the healing of cuts, wounds, and inflammatory skin rashes. They can be used externally as pastes, wash, or sprinkling powders. Such herbs are used in the treatment of many skin diseases like acne, blisters, heat rash, etc. They are also found very beneficial in freckles and acne-like blisters associated with post-menopausal syndrome. Some people tend to get more frequent fungal skin rashes infections when they turn 40 or 50. Vranahara drugs can be used for washing the area and as a herbal paste to reduce such spread of fungus and discomforts like itching with broken skin. Drugs like Karanja (Indian beech tree), and Nimba (neem) come under this group.

Sothahara – removing swelling

The term sotha means swelling or oedema in Sanskrit. Any type of inflammation over the skin or muscles can also be considered as sotha. Sothahara drugs remove swelling from the body. In many cases, extra fat gets deposited under the skin that changes or alters the shape of the face and other body parts. Such people may also suffer from the obstructed circulation of body fluids. There may be associated pain, like in joint swelling but in the skin, pain may not be present. Some combinations in this group like Dasamoola(roots of ten herbs) are used in conditions of swelling with pain. In conditions of excess fat & swelling without pain, drugs like punarnava, gokshura, etc. are used.

Thwachya or cleansing the skin

The term thwak means skin and thwachya drugs cleanse the skin and remove the unwanted blemishes or dark pigmentation. Drugs like Laksha(lac), manjishtha( Can be made into a paste and applied to the skin with a suitable liquid medium.

Savarnikarana or normalising skin colour

This group of herbs is advised as part of surgical wound healing in old Ayurvedic texts. A group of herbs and minerals are advised as a part of the management of scar tissue after surgical procedures. This group includes Daruharidra (Indian beriberi), Nata (Valeriana), etc, and helps in thinning of pigmented tissues and bring back the normal complexion of the skin.

Vishaghna or detoxifying

When age increases, body metabolism slows down and chances of deposited metabolic waste products become high. Such toxins affect both the internal organs and skin in some way. It is mainly visible as dark or lighter pigmentation on the skin. Vishaghna drugs like Haridra(turmeric) remove such toxins and helps regain the normal skin complexion.

Varnya

This group of drugs makes skin complexion brighter and clearer. It acts as Raktaprasaadan or improving the quality of rakta. It includes drugs like Chandana (sandal), Usheera (vetiver), Padmaka (varieties in lotus family), sariba(Indian sarsaparilla), etc.