Best Bingo Halls in Edinburgh

Scotland, like the rest of the United Kingdom, loves bingo as a pastime. With COVID restrictions having eased, bingo halls have been allowed to reopen since May 2021. For those of our readers from Edinburgh, and anywhere else if you fancy the travel, we’re going to bring you the best bingo halls in the capital of Scotland.

Buzz Bingo Meadowbank, Edinburgh

Buzz Bingo Meadowbank is the local bingo hall in Edinburgh and it’s a great place to relax and have fun with friends. Included is on-site parking, but make sure to get there early to find a spot on the weekend. The opening hours can be found below, as you’ll see, they differ slightly on the weekend.

Monday: 10:00 am – 12:00 am

Tuesday: 10:00 am – 12:00 am

Wednesday: 10:00 am – 12:00 am

Thursday: 10:00 am – 12:00 am

Friday: 10:00 am – 1:00 am

Saturday: 10:00 am – 1:00 am

Sunday: 11:30 am – 12:00 am

Now on to the most important thing, which bingo games are on offer. Every day the first game starts at 10:30 am and this is Breakfast Bingo, this game doesn’t run on Sunday due to the later opening time. Next up is the Lunch Club from 12:00 to 13:00 and 12:15 to 13:00 on Sunday. Unlike with the Breakfast Club, this one isn’t an electronic-only session. The first of the main events is the afternoon one that starts 15 minutes after the Lunch Club session.

The evening games start at 18:00 with the Big Bite Bingo session and this is then followed by the evening main event from 19:00 to 21:00. The main events are the games where you have the chance of winning the £50,000 Big Buzz Special. There’s a final Late Night Bingo session at 21:15 and it’s another electronic session.

There is another bingo game available, but it’s only available online at Buzz Bingo and this is the Twilight Bingo room. If you prefer playing online, then you can check this room out as well as Bingo Cove whose team reviews online bingo sites.

It’s a good idea to book before the day, especially if you’re looking to grab a seat on the weekend. Here are the contact details for the Buzz Bingo Edinburgh hall.

Email – [email protected]

Phone – (0131) 6613339

Address – Unit 2, Moray Park, Edinburgh, EH7 5TS

Club 3000 Bingo

The Club 3000 Bingo hall in Edinburgh used to be a Mecca Bingo, but it was sold to Club 3000 back in 2019 . Club 3000 has been expanding across the UK and when it was acquired it was the sixth Club 3000 bingo hall in Scotland. The opening times are as follows:

Mon, Tue and Thur: 11:30am – 10pm

Weds & Fri: 11:30am – 11pm

Sat: 11am – 11pm

Sun: 12:30pm – 11pm

As Saturday is the only day when the club opens at 11 am, this is the only day when you can find a morning session that starts at 11:45 am. From Monday to Friday and on Sunday games are split between afternoon and evening sessions. The first game is called Link and starts at noon on each day of the week. This is then followed by an early and main event for the afternoon and evening sessions.

You can enjoy your bingo games in the traditional paper format or electronically on Club 3000’s state-of-the-art Bingo Bees. To win at this bingo hall you’ll need to get a single line, double line, or a full house depending on the game being played.

For those of you that like to play bingo at home or on the go, Club 3000 Bingo also launched its online bingo site in 2020. It uses the Jumpman Gaming platform which means that you can play bingo games from the Pragmatic Play portfolio.

Phone – 0131 554 5017

Email – [email protected]

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Club3000Edinburgh/

Address – 24 Manderston Street, Edinburgh, EH6 8LY

Edinburgh Bingo Halls Summary

As you can see, only two local bingo halls are operating in Edinburgh at the moment. This is due to the Mecca Bingo closing down and being replaced by Club 3000, plus the New Empire Bingo club closed and is set to be replaced by a Wetherspoons pub. Still, there are two great bingo halls to play at in Edinburgh with Buzz Bingo and Club 3000 Bingo. There is a Carlton Bingo in Dalkeith if you fancy a short trip outside too.