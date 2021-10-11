Josh Taylor expresses delight as he’s named in the top five boxers

SCOTS boxing champ Josh Taylor has expressed his delight after discovering he was named in the top five pound-for-pound boxers in the world.



Ring Magazine’s “Ring Ratings” marked 30-year-old Taylor as the fifth best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, leaving the undisputed champ in awe of his achievements.



The list is made up of fighters who have competed successfully in more than one weight division, explaining the absence of the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.



Canelo Alvarez has been ranked in the top spot with Naoya Inoue and Joshua’s recent defeater, Oleksandr Usyk, making up the rest of the top three.



American Terence Crawford has been awarded fourth place, with Josh Taylor, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, in fifth.



Taylor took to social media to express his joy in discovering the list, writing: “I’m not really too fussed about rankings and all that jazz but I got sent this last night and when I sit and think of it, it’s mad to see my name in the top five best Pound for Pound fighters on the planet!”



The post now has over 25,000 likes across his social media platforms, with over 800 people commending Joshua on his ranking.



@james_askwith said: “Over seven billion people on the planet mate and you’re one of the best in your particular industry, just let that sink in.”



@obanwatch commented: “Well earned and what a list to be part of.”



@kevinbiggart1 replied: “Absolutely deserve to be on there champ after cleaning up the division on the run you’ve been on. It’s the Scottish thing to think you maybe don’t belong, but you definitely do dude.”



@ianadams1 added: “It’s not mad at all Josh, it’s brilliant and it’s well deserved.”



Taylor is the undisputed light-welterweight champion, holding the WBA, IBF, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine belts.



His next fight will be at the SSE Hydro on the 18th of December against Jack Catterall, live on Sky Sports.