THIS is the nail-biting moment a painter worked on the ledge of a five storey building with seemingly no safety measures in place.

David Bebb was shocked to see the painter standing nonchalantly on the building’s edge in Bloomsbury, London last month.

The heart-stopping clip shows the man perched precariously on a ledge outside a window on the top floor of a five storey red brick building.

The cool-headed workie could be seen carelessly brushing away whilst only a matter of inches separated him from a fall to certain death.

One image shows the man kneeling down on the ledge with one knee on the ledge itself and the other tucked by a gutter.

He has a small brush in his right hand and judging by the discolored surface, appears to have just started the job.

A tub of white Dulux vinyl matt emulsion sits in front of him.

With no safety gear or harnesses visible the man seems to be dicing with death to complete the job.

The 63-year-old from Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, shared one of the images to Facebook on Thursday, writing: “Only six floors up…”

Social media users were quick to question the brazen painters methods.

Lee Mansfield commented: “A two inch brush and a tub of Dulux and he has started in the middle and painted nothing?”

Patrick Mchugh said: “He’s safer there than the ledge below. Up to him – I will feel sorry for the guy who has to shovel up a human pancake when he makes a mistake.”

David Alcock joked: “Is he painting a white line to warn people to keep away from the edge?”

Gary Skinner replied: “I’m more worried about the fact he’s using interior matt emulsion, f****ng cowboy.”

Speaking today, David said: “We were just checking out of our hotel in London when I saw this joker working opposite us, so I videoed him.

“I was shocked when I saw it, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!

“I have done some dodgy things with ladders etc. but that made me cringe!”