A GOFUNDME campaign has been inundated with donations after a tragic rugby injury left a player with a broken neck and damaged spinal cord.

Redditch Rugby Club player Ashley Mooney has received over £17,000 in 48 hours after being seriously injured in a match against Cannock RUFC last Saturday.

Ashley, who is a self employed landscaper and roofer – and an on-call firefighter – was mid-game when the accident left him unable to move from the chest down.

The 29-year-old also currently requires a ventilator and is expected to remain in hospital for a minimum of six weeks.



With Ashley’s wife, Victoria, also being self-employed, his family currently has no income as they are unable to work.

A GoFundMe for Ashley was set up on Saturday by Emily Shotbolt, and blew well past its £10,000 goal within just 12 hours of the fundraiser being set up.

With a new target goal of £20,000, the GoFundMe aims to provide some financial security for Ashely’s family.

The GoFundMe reads: “Ashley has currently lost use of both of his hands and from his chest down and remains in hospital on a ventilator and will remain in hospital for a minimum of six weeks.

“Afterward, he will be transferred to a specialist spinal injury rehabilitation centre in Wales for further treatment for several months. Upon his release, his rehabilitative journey will continue.

“Therefore, Ashley is likely to be in hospital for the foreseeable future. What the future looks like currently, is very uncertain. All that is known is that there is a very long road ahead.

“Anyone who knows Ashley will know that he is lucky enough to have an incredible support network consisting of his wife, Victoria, his stepson, Blake, parents Vanda and Sean and siblings Abbie and Luke.

“If love and physical support were all that were required, Ashley would have an abundance. However, unfortunately support doesn’t just come in that form.

“Ashley and Victoria are both self-employed and currently have no income coming into their home, his fire service wage only pays for the times he attends.

“Whilst Ashley remains in hospital, his father and brother are attempting to organise his business for him and Victoria is currently not working whilst she is ensuring Ashley’s needs are met and so things are naturally going to be tight for them.

“Therefore, we want to support the family and we urge you to donate to this page, which will help to provide some financial security for the family, aid their future and relieve the financial burden that they are currently facing.”

The fundraiser has since been shared on social media and has collected hundreds of likes and comments with over 1,000 shares from users wishing Ashley a speedy recovery.

Liane Binns wrote: “Stay strong Ash, the road may be uncertain at the moment, but you have this and the support you’ll have is endless!”

Oliver Stokes added: “Get well soon Ash! Anything I can do please message us at Redditch RFC!”

Adam Whitehead commented: “Really sorry to hear this. All the best going forward buddy. England Fire Service Rugby will be there for you to support you on your journey mate.”

Angela Burgoyne said: “I taught Ashley in First school and he was such a lovely boy. This is such a heartbreaking story, my thoughts are with him and his family at this really difficult time.”