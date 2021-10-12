Classroom worker accused of encouraging children to kiss each other

A CLASSROOM worker has been accused of encouraging children as young as three to kiss each other.

Family support practitioner Lindsay McNicholas worked with autistic children at a school in the Highlands.

Ms McNicholas is alleged by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) to have “blurred” professional boundaries at work.

But her lawyer, at a hearing in Edinburgh today, refuted the claims and is trying to have the case thrown out.

Hari Menon disclosed at the hearing that his client had faced four allegations at an earlier hearing last year.

He said “one was in relation to an inappropriate relationship, and two to four were in relation to kissing”.



She was accused of encouraging the children, who were no older than three, to kiss each other, as well as kissing a child on the cheek, said Mr Menon.



He said the hearing into his client, who provided one-to-one support to autistic children, was subject to “procedural irregularity”.



Several changes to the allegations against the classroom worker were a sign of an attempt to keep her “on the hook”, claimed the lawyer.



And he insisted that none of the remaining allegations amounted to an abuse of trust or a formation or an attempt to form an inappropriate relationship with a child.



Mr Menon also argued that “none of these allegations amount to anything” and said it would be a “grave injustice” to continue the case against McNicholas.



Presenting Officer Mark Lindsay countered by saying that there was “no serious procedural irregularity” and said it was “very much in the public interest for the case to proceed”.



Mr Lindsay described Ms McNicholas’ actions as a “blurring of professional boundaries” and refuted Mr Menon’s claims that the allegations should be dismissed.



He also put it to the panel that there were “no grounds” for the case made by Menon in the cancellation application.



He did concede that “the allegations have been reduced in number and seriousness” when discussing changes made to the allegations since the GTCS initially investigated McNicholas.



The precise detail of the current allegations against Ms McNicholas were not read out during today’s hearing.



The GTCS refused to assist when asked for this information.

A spokeswoman for the GTCS said: “In line with our publication policy, we are unable to provide details on Registrants in regards to our fitness to teach process.”