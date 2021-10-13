SCOTS town moves one step closer to an ambitious £40 million regeneration scheme.

Caledonia Housing Association has submitted a plan to to West Dunbartonshire Council to build 140 new homes and improve community amenities in Bellsmyre, Dumbarton.

The development is designed by ECD Architects and is due for completion by summer 2022.

The new properties include 8 four bedroom semi-detached houses, 76 two and three bedroom terraced houses and 64 one and two bedroom cottage flats.

The application is the second stage of the wider Bellsmyre Regeneration scheme which started with the building of 66 homes on an adjacent brownfield site at Muir Road.

The full application also includes homes for wheelchair users with two accessible two bedroom flats incorporated in the scheme.

The Caledonia Housing Association’s director of assets, Andrew Kilpatrick, said: “We have developed this housing plan with extensive consultation with the residents and planners to ensure we satisfy the need for high quality and affordable accommodation in the area.

“We have also worked hard to create a regeneration plan that not only provides a home but also connects with the local environment and creates a sense of community.”

Dilveer Kaur Hoonjan from ECD Architects, added: “The Bellsmyre regeneration development provides a range of new homes with a design that takes inspiration from traditional Scottish architecture with the addition of modern detailing.

“Key gateways and corners of the site are celebrated by variation of materials, colour and additional design features. The buildings are positioned to fit the topography of the site, whilst taking advantage of the wonderful views of the Clyde and Kilpatrick Hills.



“A key priority in the design of the masterplan was to ensure ample public open space was provided, with pedestrian linkages to existing open spaces to enhance the green network in the Dumbarton area.”

The plans are expected to be considered by the council’s planning committee in the new year.