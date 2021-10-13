A UNIQUE countryside farmhouse which is “ideal for inter-generational living” has been placed on the market for £650,000.

Located by Little Glenshee, the rural Tullybelton Home Farm, has been listed for sale through Galbraith and comes complete an accompanying cottage and stables.

Included in the sale is the main farm house with three bedrooms and three reception rooms as well as the adjacent two-bedroom cottage.

The property also includes a range of outbuildings such as a car port, old stables, garden stores and a lean-to green house and an old hayloft above part of the house.

There is a partially covered terrace off the sun room and a patio along the south eastern side where the garden and views beyond towards the countryside can be enjoyed.

Walking and cycling may be enjoyed in the surrounding countryside and the nearby hills and glens provide a rich environment for many country and outdoor pursuits

The City of Perth offers an extensive range of services and facilities whilst the Royal Burgh of Dunkeld lies some 10 miles to the north with individual retailers, Dunkeld Cathedral and a railway station with regular links north and south including the London Sleeper service.

Scott Holley, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “This property presents a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a rural lifestyle with the option to have inter-generations living within the same private grounds.

“Tullybelton Home Farm itself is an impressive single storey property with highly appealing reception space.

“The drawing room is particularly impressive with a south west facing aspect, high ceilings, exposed beams, an open fireplace and doors leading directly into the garden.

He continued: “The separate cottage offers a self-sufficient living space for perhaps elderly parents or couples starting out.

“This property could also be utilised to offer self-catering accommodation or short residential lets and generating a secondary income.

“Providing flexible high-quality rural living in such a beautiful part of Scotland, together with the potential to generate income from the separate cottage, we expect to receive a lot of interest for this property from those living within in the area as well as parties further afield.”