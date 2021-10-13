Boxer Josh Taylor speaks of delight at emulating “Scotland’s best ever”

BOXER Josh Taylor has expressed his delight at emulating the achievements of “Scotland’s best ever” Ken Buchanan.



The undisputed light-welterweight world champion also described Buchanan as “one of my heroes” and pointed out the similarities in their careers.



Buchanan, 76, became the undisputed lightweight world champion in 1971 after he defeated Rubén Navarro.



Taylor, 30, picked up his undisputed title in May this year after beating José Ramírez on points.



Images posted by Taylor show Buchanan, from Edinburgh, holding all of his belts, whilst another image shows Taylor, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, doing the same.



Another image shows the two together with the caption: “Ken Buchanan, Josh Taylor.



“Scotland’s undisputed heroes.



“1971, 2021.”



A fourth image shows the two together looking smart in tuxedos, with Buchanan wearing a bright tartan waistcoat.



Taylor also posted a side-by-side image of the two both landing punches to the head in respective bouts.



There is also an image of the two both with sunglasses, Buchanan holding his next to a swollen eye and Taylor wearing his.



Another image shows the two both picking up trophies at the Scottish Sports Awards.

And a final image shows the pair at Buchanan’s house posing in front of his belts.



Taylor posted the images on Instagram last night with the caption: “ Past & present, undisputed.

“A couple of laddies from the same town, completed the game.



“What a feeling it is to have emulated the achievements of one of my heroes and Scotland’s best ever.”



The post now has over 14000 likes, with over 140 people commenting on Taylor and Buchanan’s unbelievable success.



@Adamrickaby said: “Two Scottish boxing legends.”



@gheeaitchsee03 commented: “Buchanan… What a fighter.”



Lochend Boxing Club replied: “Two of the best boxers ever out of the UK… legends, will never be forgotten till time ends.”



@flockhartmx added: “Brilliant.”