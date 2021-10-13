Scottish crisps makers in major recruitment drive

A PERTHSHIRE food brand is preparing for its next phase of growth as it looks to expand its 50 strong workforce by more than 30%.

Mackie’s Crisps is recruiting for at least 15 fulltime factory-based positions, including Quality Controller and Forklift Driver as production demand continues to increase.

With the £750,000 expansion of the factory in development, the firm is hoping to embed the new faces and abilities ahead of time to continue providing the best quality innovative treats while further upping production levels.

Over the course of 2021 Mackie’s has started regularly exceeding 500,000 packs produced per week, up from an average of 275,000 packs last year.

James Taylor, Managing Director at Mackie at Taypack, which makes crisps under the Mackie’s of Scotland brand, said: “At what remains a challenging time for many businesses, our existing team is enabling us to go from strength to strength with major investments in staff, products and innovation.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to get involved with us at what will be a crucial point in our growth.

“The past 18 months have laid the foundations for this expansion and we’re delighted to be in a position where we can recruit such a large number of people in one sitting.

“Staying true to our Scottish farming heritage and family values can only be achieved by having the best people in our business.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming some new faces and providing a range of job opportunities for locals and those living in the surrounding area”.

Roles available include: Quality Controller, Forklift Driver, Reach Truck Driver and Machine Operators on a 3-shift rotation (6am – 2pm, 2pm – 10pm and 10pm-6am). Job sharing would be considered

Emma Foster, General Manager, said: “We have been through a very busy 12 month period and as the business continues to expand there’s some great opportunities for colleagues to upskill into other roles which creates openings for other suitable candidates to join our business.”

Candidates must have their own transport due to the location – as Mackie’s at Taypack is not on a bus route and is situated just outside of Errol, Perthshire. The roles will be on a shift rota so flexibility will be essential.

The recruitment drive comes after fourth-generation, Mackie’s Crisps has become the leading Scottish crisp brand with a dedication towards making high quality, delicious crisps and snacks.

It was formed after a joint venture between Taypack and Aberdeenshire-based Mackie’s of Scotland, renowned for its ice cream and chocolate.

If you would like more information or to submit a CV, please visit:

https://www.mackiescrisps.co.uk/about-us/workingwithus/

For more information on Mackie’s Crisps, please visit: https://www.mackiescrisps.co.uk/