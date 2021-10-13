Top 5 methods to get rid of cockroaches

Cockroaches accumulate dirt and tend to spread this onto the surface they traverse. It causes poor hygiene leading to diseases like typhoid, dysentery, cholera etc

The best way to avoid such circumstances is to prevent transmission from the dirty roaches.

So here are the most valuable methods to get rid of those roaches.

Preventive measures

If you spot a few of those pests wandering about in your home and feel the need to prevent any multiplication, the most valuable and tactful method you can apply is to avoid them from spreading further. please get rid of all their food sources. This includes dirty dishes left in the sink, crumbs of pieces on the floor and in and around the kitchen—Leaky pipes and puddles of water in the backyard.

Devoid them of shelter; that is exactly what they came looking for inside your house. They love to nest in small, enclosed spaces. Shut down any such entrapments.

Diatomaceous Earth

This pesticide is generally used in organic farms and gardening to deter away pests.it can just as easily be used to drive away from the roaches. It is derived from the fossilised remains of an aquatic animal that have been crumpled into a fine white powder. Its sharp, edgy particles are able to penetrate the waxy layer of the insect’s skin, henceforth dehydrating and killing it.

Cockroach trap

Adhesive traps can be used to trap cockroaches along with any other crawling insect. They act as monitoring devices for any particular area where roaches are suspected of hiding. They are available on Amazon or any other online site as well as your local hardware store.

Anti-roach gel bait

This gel is formulated to attract and kill cockroaches away from the nests. Once they consume the given bait, they would no longer be a trouble for you. This gel can be applied on corners and cracks within the house to get the maximum out of it.

Cockroach spray

Most of these spays are advertised as fragrance-free, with a nozzle that can reach in between any corner of your house. They also are used to get insects other than cockroaches.

There are several home remedies, such as using a mixture of baking soda and sugar or liquid fabric softener to sprinkle around areas affected. To get rid of the cockroaches safely, you can contact Empire Pest Control in London.